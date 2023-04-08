Home News Artist puts chains on her finds
Behind the ambiguous title is a young multimedia artist from Estonia. Pille-Riin Jaik began her studies in 2010 at the “Estonian Academy of Arts” in the Estonian capital of Tallinn, before moving to the “Academy of Fine Arts” in Vienna in 2014. It was here that her interest in the interplay between video art, performance and performative sculpture crystallized. One of her focal points is the relationship between man and nature.

With a keen eye and a “fine blade”, Pille-Riin repeatedly approaches everything that is threatened, discarded, despised. Ambiguities and optical illusions are part of her preferred repertoire of expression. She likes to put chains on her artistic finds, landscapes and details of nature. The show can be seen on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. (loc)

