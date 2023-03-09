Home News Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet
Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet

Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet

‘It was an ordinary day, I was flying a kite, while taking it down it got stuck in a power line and I got electrocuted. I was treated at the Bolan Medical College Hospital in Quetta but the wounds on my hands started to deteriorate and I was taken to Karachi where the doctors amputated my hands and thus I lost them forever.’

This is the story of Ali Gohar, who belongs to the Hazara tribe of Quetta, who makes sketches and other pictures with his feet because he has no hands.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Ali Gohar said: ‘That was a very difficult phase, when you do things that have to be done with your feet instead of your hands, sometimes I would get tired and frustrated and throw away the pencil, but then the next He would have picked it up at a moment’s notice.

‘The work was tough, but I didn’t give up and the encouragement of my family helped me a lot to become an artist even though I had no hands.’

As a child, Ali Gohar’s drawing used to be very weak, but he said: ‘I turned my weakness into strength, what I could not do in my childhood, today I create pictures through drawing and sketching, which I have power.’

After an electrocution accident in February 2015 and the subsequent amputation of his hands, Ali Gohar began making photographs using his feet.

In the beginning, he painted on laptops and iPads and then gradually started making pictures on paper.

‘Now I am also learning digital designing and website building in addition to art, so that I can gain some skills in this field as well.’

Apart from being an artist, Ali Gohar is also a graphic designer and this is because he started painting with computers.

He said that the pictures he takes are his own creation.

