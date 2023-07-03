Arts and crafts at the Tübingen nunnery

With the best strolling and shopping weather, the traditional art market was a Saturday attraction. More than 30 stands, slightly fewer than usual, offered a wide range of handicrafts. For example, Carmen Schulze from Rottenburg made hand-painted T-shirts with motifs she had chosen herself. If desired, you could also have your date of birth painted on. Next to it is a stand with Bohemian glass replicas from the 1920s.

There were also old Murano beads at the stand, the patterns on which were created during firing. There was also jewelery at Feine Steine ​​Art by Karin Metzenthin from Calw. She made necklaces from blue and green cyanide stones. She also sold crocheted silver rings and necklaces with finished pebbles. The stools by Hans Epp from Burladingen are impressive. “They’re made of cherry, walnut, ash and oak, all in one stool,” he said. There were a number of stands with self-crocheted and knitted items, some for the basic baby equipment. Ecological sheepskins could be bought at the stand of Rebecca Petermueller from Viechtach. “Ecological means that the skins have only been treated with soap and beef salt,” she said. There was a lot to purchase with performing arts. Ingrid Masson, for example, paints pictures “with the raw expression of being” – colorful, abstract color combinations.

