Arturo Calderón will receive the Liberal endorsement only if he is elected by the Gneccos to the Governorate

Last monday, Arturo Calderon, former Secretary of Government of Valleduparmade official his intention to request the endorsement of the liberal party to be a candidate for Cesar Governorate.

It should be remembered that on the day of the delivery of guarantees to candidates of the Liberal Party, the representative Carlos Felipe Quintero stated that they were expecting Calderon Rivadeneira make the decision to present his name for the office of governor.

However, THE PYLON He learned that the intention of the Liberals is to respect the “Great Alliance” and to support the one chosen by Mrs. Cielo Gnecco and Luis Alberto Monsalvo. That is to say, Arturo Calderon will receive the endorsement or co-aval of the party only if he is the chosen one of the clan that governs the department of Cesar.

In this sense, Calderón told columnist Aquilino Cotes that he is open to the alliance but subject to its conditions. “About my temperance to govern and do politics as it should be. Because to be there like a puppet that they throw and pull me, no sir. If I am a candidate it is not conditioned because I have to do what someone else wants when they elect me, we all fit in Cesar“, held.

This Monday, Senator José Alfredo Gnecco and Deputy Popo Barros will announce the name of the candidate for Governor of Cesar. on the table are Elvia Milena Sanjuan, Delwin Jiménez, Wilson Solano and Arturo Calderón. Will there be a surprise?

