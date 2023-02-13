Despite the fact that an investigation is currently underway against him in the Supreme Court of Justice for the case of Aida Merlano, and that he was called for an investigation in November 2022, sources revealed that Arturo Char left the country. According to W Radio, based on testimonies from people close to the former congressman, the man from Barranquilla went to the United States.

The station, which had access to that information, reported that, apparently, it would be a trip for recreational purposes, since he would have gone on vacation. It is noteworthy that on February 3 of this year, a letter was sent to the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, announcing Char’s decision to step away from his position in the Senate, a position he held after winning by popular vote in the legislative elections of March 2022.

Among the arguments that Char gave, his resignation has to do with the fact that he needs to pay full attention to the process that is being carried out against him, before the Colombian justice, for his alleged guilt in vote-buying processes.

In the midst of the news of his trip to the United States, and of his current situation, sources confirmed to the aforementioned media outlet that Arturo Char, despite being far away, would return to the country if the authorities required it. The trip was planned to be made with his brother, Alex Char, however, as it became known, the latter was denied a visa renewal.

At the moment, the Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice is investigating the former senator for the crimes of corruption of the voter and conspiracy to commit a crime. These crimes would have been committed to benefit former congresswoman Aída Merlano, who would have received the bought votes. Merlano, who at the moment is a fugitive from Colombian justice, has already been convicted of her criminal act.

In the letter that Char sent to Barreras, to notify him of the resignation of his seat in the Senate, he stressed that the accusations against him are false and that it is a network of “insults and slander” against him. He declared himself a victim of the case.

“As is known by public opinion, for more than four years the Special Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened an investigation (sic) against me; Last November, he issued an order to formally open the investigation and summoned me for an investigation. Once this occurs, I will be formally linked to that process,” Char wrote.

As he added in the letter, the process requires him “to focus all my attention to defend myself in said process before the aforementioned Judicial Corporation, to disprove the false accusations of insults and slander of which I have been a victim along with my family. This is the motivation that, with great sadness, leads me to make this decision.”

It is noteworthy that to occupy the position that Char vacated, on Friday, February 10, Carlos Julio González Villa took office as senator. He gets to that position because he was the one who followed in the majority of votes obtained in last year’s voting.

“González Villa is the unelected candidate who, according to the voting order obtained, is the one who follows in successive and descending order on the Cambio Radical party list as stated in the certification issued by the National Electoral Council,” said the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, in the middle of the process. González Villa is a former governor of Huila and was a representative to the Chamber for that same department. with Infobae

