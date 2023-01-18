Home News Aruhaco indigenous man died after being run over by a car on the way to Pueblo Bello
Aruhaco indigenous man died after being run over by a car on the way to Pueblo Bello

In the Iracal mining sector, an Aruhaco indigenous man identified as Oswaldo Bitungumu Ramos Chaparro, 36, was run over by a vehicle when he was walking along the road while intoxicated.

The relatives indicated to the authorities that this man had been conversing throughout Monday night and part of Tuesday morning together with a cousin in the vicinity of the Jimain indigenous reservation, apparently, when he was going to his home, he walked through the road and this caused him to be run over.

It was also known that his relatives found out what happened because a person who passed by the accident site recognized him and gave them notice.

Ramos Chaparro is currently dedicated to the production of honey from bees.

