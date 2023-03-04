Dozens of inhabitants of the corregimiento of Arusí arrived in Nuquí today to carry out a peaceful protest at the municipal mayor’s office demanding the minimum that a population requires: drinking water, a local aqueduct.

One of the protest leaders explained that currently to get water supplies they have to go to the Las Peñas site, located an hour away from the township.

Arusí is a beautiful place with good development of fishing, agriculture (rice, coconut and banana) and it receives more and more tourists, it is located 28 kilometers south of the municipal seat, on the border with Cuevita, in the municipality of Bajo Baudó .