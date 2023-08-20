Home » As a result of shelling in Kozatskyi, Kherson region, a woman was killed and another was injured
Russian barbarians shell Kherson and the liberated areas of Kherson Oblast almost every day.

Today, the occupiers targeted a residential building in Kozatsky, Kherson region, with a tank. A woman died as a result of the impact.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of OVA, told about it.

“An enemy tank targeted a residential building, as a result of which a 60-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries”— writes Prokudin.

In addition, another 45-year-old woman received multiple shrapnel wounds. The victim was hospitalized, currently doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

We will remind you that after the deoccupation of the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region by our soldiers, Russian terrorists are shelling this region every day. For strikes, the occupiers use heavy weapons and aviation. In particular, yesterday, August 19, the enemy, according to the information of Kherson OVA, carried out 77 shellings on the territory of the region. In total, terrorists fired 422 shells, including 14 at Kherson. As a result of shelling, one civilian was killed and another was wounded.

A week ago, the occupiers fired twice at the cathedral in the center of Kherson. Many people were injured.

