As big as Luxembourg – Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam ruptured – news

The Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River is a giant. One looks in vain for reservoirs of this magnitude in Central Europe. Built by the Soviet Union in 1956, the dam wall, which is more than three kilometers long, dams the Dnipro to form the huge Kakhovka reservoir, which itself looks like a sea because of its size.

The lake is an incredible 230 km long, which almost corresponds to the distance from Aachen to Höxter, i.e. once across NRW. Its coastline is almost 900 kilometers long.

The giant holds almost 100 times the size of the Edersee

At 18.2 billion cubic meters, the capacity is almost 100 times that of the Edersee in northern Hesse, one of the largest German reservoirs. Its area is almost the size of all of Luxembourg or four times the size of Lake Constance. Given these numbers, it is clear that the Ukraine feared catastrophic consequences of the dam collapse.

Fear: Almost 100 towns and villages under water

According to a Ukrainian non-governmental organization, the destruction of the Dnipro dam near Kakhovka is likely to flood almost 100 towns and villages. The water masses would only drain off after about five to seven days, said the World Data Center for Geoinformatics and Sustainable Development.