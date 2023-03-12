Abdul Qadir Katara

As soon as the scandal of smuggling the French/Algerian activist Amira Bouraoui erupted under the eyes of the Algerian military, intelligence, gendarmes, and police, and she traveled hundreds of kilometers, crossed the Algerian-Tunisian border, arrived at Tunis airport, and boarded the plane that she flew to the capital of France, “Macron,” who used to insult, humiliate, and ignore the Algerian regime…, Algeria rose up. With its military, intelligence, security and non-security institutions, represented by the Presidency of the Republic of Algeria, where President Abdelmadjid Tebboune frothed and lamented, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and ordered the immediate summoning of the Algerian ambassador to France for consultations.

The statement indicated that the reason for summoning the ambassador came as a protest against “the participation of French diplomats, consular staff and security men in smuggling an Algerian national in an illegal and unofficial way, which, according to the Algerian judiciary, is supposed to be in Algeria,” referring to the assistance of French diplomats to an Algerian opposition that is banned from traveling to emigrate from Tunisia to France. .

A statement by the Algerian Foreign Ministry, in an official protest note sent to the French embassy in Algeria, said that this development is unacceptable from the French side, and will cause great harm to relations between the two countries.

Since then, one would have imagined that things would not pass peacefully between the two countries, especially after clashes as a result of statements by French President Emmanuel Macron. But nothing happened, except for denouncing statements by Algerian officials, which did not stir a finger in the French authorities, but rather ignored them, being certain that the matter was just a play that would end and the military would return to its barracks, wearing on its head the helmet of the Republican Guard of the French Palace in the Elysee, in which the “Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, Lieutenant General Al-Saeed Shangriha, a descendant of the National Liberation Front and the thousands of martyrs »who were killed by the bullets of the French colonialists, whose soldiers were wearing the same French military helmets…

Emmanuel Macron tried, during his speech, on February 27, to calm what was known as tensions, and referred in particular to his desire to build strong relations with Algiers, so “the morning came and Algeria was silent about the permissible words,” and the Algerian ambassador, “summoned for consultations,” packed his bags. To return to his home in Paris, loaded with “consultations”, in complete disregard of the French authorities, who know very well how to tame the Algerian regime and understand its behavior…, as the former Algerian ambassador did, on the day French President “Macron” declared that Algerian President Tebboune was a “hostage” of the military regime. The Algerian and that the butcher was not a nation and that France made it.

Jeune Afrique newspaper, confirmed in an article that «Algeria will take a step towards France and relations between the two countries will approach calm, according to Algerian diplomatic sources, referring to the imminent return of Algerian Ambassador Said Moussa to France, a few weeks before Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s scheduled visit to France. in May 2023.

The newspaper also reported that the beginning of the restoration of warmth to these relations took place with the first contact last week with the French and Algerian foreign ministries, to be followed soon by a phone call between Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Emmanuel Macron to overcome the dispute.

It is necessary to recall the diplomatic crisis that took place in October 2021, when on October 21 it summoned its ambassador in response to statements reported by the newspaper “Le Monde” about the French president, in which he accused the Algerian “military-political” regime of pursuing a policy of “memory rents” regarding the war in Algeria and France, the former colonial power. In it, after its independence in 1962. Macron questioned the existence of an “Algerian nation” before French colonization, starting in the year 1830, provoking angry reactions in Algerian society.

In response, Algeria prevented French military aircraft heading to the Sahel region, where the anti-jihadist Barkhane force is deployed, from flying in its airspace.

And the Algerian president warned in early November 201 that he would not take a “first step” to calm tensions with France and said: “Macron has reopened an old dispute in a completely useless way,” stressing that the French president “insulted” the Algerians.

On November 9, 2021, Macron announced, through one of his advisors, that he “regrets the quarrels and misunderstandings” with Algeria, stressing that he “has the greatest respect for the Algerian nation” and “its history.”

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra was quick to welcome these statements that “express respect” towards his country, and he had visited Paris to attend a conference on Libya on November 12, 2021.

After three months of absence after the onset of the crisis, the former Algerian ambassador in Paris resumed his duties in complete disregard of the French authorities, as he left the door and returned through the window, in a step to end a serious diplomatic crisis with France, on the eve of the sixtieth anniversary of the end of the Algerian war (1954-1962). ).

And the French planes resumed flying in Algerian airspace, as many believe that they did not stop flying, and Algeria forgot what happened, under the pretext that it wanted to move forward, as usual, to reduce escalation and improve relations.