Home » As Ivan Mikloš reads it: Europe is falling further and further behind America
News

As Ivan Mikloš reads it: Europe is falling further and further behind America

by admin
As Ivan Mikloš reads it: Europe is falling further and further behind America

The author is a former Minister of Finance. I have already addressed the economic power of the USA several times in this column (here, here and here) and noted that the United States not only remained the strongest economy in the world, but despite the rapid growth of China, India and other countries of the “emerging markets” group “, they have maintained a high, about a quarter, share of the world economy over the past decades. This logically means […]

See also  Every 18 o'clock | Shenzhen's buses and subways will resume operations from tomorrow; Ping An Securities plans to suspend its sponsorship business for 3 months due to the LeTV case; my country's first subway Beidou positioning system starts construction | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Among the indicators of the sustainability of the...

Little by little, the nights of the center...

Essen: Two children are critically injured after falling...

Changwon City, City Bus Route Improvement Working Team...

Armando Benedetti did not appear at the summons...

Holidays during the school holidays – do parents...

Juraj Petrovič: Boris Kollár has nothing to look...

Kankuamo people will manage their health system within...

Set up pure subscription models and cookie paywalls...

Runoff election for the district administrator in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy