As Ivan Mikloš reads it: Europe is falling further and further behind America

11
The author is a former Minister of Finance. I have already addressed the economic power of the USA several times in this column (here, here and here) and noted that the United States not only remained the strongest economy in the world, but despite the rapid growth of China, India and other countries of the “emerging markets” group “, they have maintained a high, about a quarter, share of the world economy over the past decades. This logically means […]
See also Every 18 o'clock | Shenzhen's buses and subways will resume operations from tomorrow; Ping An Securities plans to suspend its sponsorship business for 3 months due to the LeTV case; my country's first subway Beidou positioning system starts construction | Daily Economic News