As Ivan Mikloš reads it: Europe is falling further and further behind America

The author is a former Minister of Finance. I have already addressed the economic power of the USA several times in this column (here, here and here) and noted that the United States not only remained the strongest economy in the world, but despite the rapid growth of China, India and other countries of the “emerging markets” group “, they have maintained a high, about a quarter, share of the world economy over the past decades. This logically means […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

