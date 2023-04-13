AS has a long history and is a Taiwanese women’s shoe group with more than 40 years. It has developed 6 major women’s shoe brands for women of different ages and styles, and is able to welcome the fourth group transformation. The year before, we didn’t know that the epidemic was coming, so we just changed the original AS-E shopping department to AS-Full channel e-commerce department, and conveyed to the group the goal of implementing “virtual-real integration” and “full-channel sales” Determined. After the epidemic, in the face of the thorny global inflation problem, there are wolves in the front and tigers in the back. We carefully set the direction for the future. Currently, Taiwan’s retail market is considered to be in a very good state in the world, so last year we invested heavily in the establishment of New brand.”

According to statistics from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan’s retail industry has posted positive sales for 18 consecutive months. The total retail turnover in January and February was 737.6 billion yuan, a record high for the same period in previous years. 10.4%, which also set a new record for the same period. The wave of retaliatory consumption after the epidemic made the retail industry happy!

Take AS, a women’s shoe group with 6 major brands and 130 counters in Taiwan, as an example. Chunjiang Plumbing Duck Prophet, AS has deployed new retail as early as during the epidemic, and cooperated with Omnichat, the leader of dialogue business system, to develop OMO dialogue business. , completed the fourth transformation of the group, AS Group Chief Operating Officer Wu Shijie shared the valuable retail transformation achievements of the store in the master seminar in March. From the perspective of consumption data, “customers who integrate virtual reality are more willing to repurchase than offline customers”, and the number of purchases even It is 1.5 times that of customers who shop in physical stores or online! In 2022, when the epidemic is gradually coming to an end, the overall average annual consumption of virtual and real customers will grow by more than 50%!

When the epidemic hit in 2020, the number of people in the store declined sharply. The counters in the store lacked suitable tools to actively contact customers. AS launched contingency measures, and each store set up a LINE account to contact the main customers. However, many LINE official accounts are difficult to manage, unable to convey a consistent brand style and message, and difficult to track results. Therefore, after getting in touch with Omnichat, I found that Omnichat can establish a branch system and salesperson account in a brand account, allowing customers to have one-on-one conversations with bound branches and salespersons. In this way, while taking into account the overall marketing strategy and data tracking of the brand, it can also take into account the quality of service. Customers can find the store staff they are familiar with at any time, and the store staff can also use the Omnichat function to quickly deal with customer problems and recommend suitable products to them. customer.

AS Women’s Shoes Group’s Four Transformation Roads Before the epidemic, OMO promoted the integration of virtual reality and transformation.Photo/provided by AS Women’s Shoes Group

Take the two brands of AS and MISS 21 under AS as an example. After operating the official LINE with the assistance of Omnichat, the number of friends of the two brands broke through the 100,000 mark in just 15 months. 7. All friends have completed the OMO binding steps, allowing store staff to achieve “one-to-one” sales on the brand’s official LINE.

Why can such a high binding ratio be achieved? Wu Shijie generously revealed two secrets: In terms of customers, when checking out, the store staff will invite customers to join LINE and bind the store, enjoy the discounts for new LINE friends, add new friends to the lucky draw game from time to time, and increase the recruitment of new members; , set up a reward system, according to different types of counter group competitions, the winning outlets can get incentive bonuses, colleagues with outstanding performance will share in internal meetings and enjoy a sense of honor. And as long as the clerk successfully recruits customers to complete the OMO binding, the store staff can enjoy the same bonus commission as the physical sales when the customer makes subsequent online purchases. The average monthly bonus was 1,500-6,000 yuan more.

AS uses the Omnichat system to draw games to attract new customers and promote new products to attract old customers to come back again.Photo/provided by AS Women’s Shoes Group

After the old customers bind the store on LINE, the store staff can see the customer’s conversation and information on LINE, record the customer’s size, preference, and try on the product, which improves the store’s service level. When there is a new product launched in the store or an exclusive event in the mall, the store will quickly notify the bound customers and invite them to the store to try them on. When the goods ordered by the customer arrive at the store, or the coupons in the customer’s account are about to expire, the store staff will also remind the customer to come to the store to pick up the goods and shop in real time through the brand LINE. Interestingly, many AS diehard customers will take the initiative to go to the official website to choose their favorite shoes. If they are interested, they can ask about the stock status of the store through LINE, so as to avoid being out of stock on the spot and unable to actually try them on.

Even though the epidemic has dissipated, AS still relies heavily on the value of OMO. OMO does not have to guide customers from store to online, or from online to store, but as long as customers think of AS, they can always be their favorite and most comfortable. Contact with AS in the best way to create the best customer experience and maximum customer value. In the future, AS will continue to apply Omnichat’s personalized marketing function, so that each customer can receive the most suitable and most suitable information.

