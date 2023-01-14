As low as -2°C, this year’s first cold wave will drop in a cliff-like manner, and some areas in the province will be snowing

Level IV emergency response to low temperature, rain, snow and freezing disasters launched

On the evening of January 13th, heavy fog locked the river, and the main colors of the Star City Changsha were only black, white and gray.Photo by Liu Guixiang

Huasheng Online, January 13th, this week, Hunan once again took a sharp turn in “summer and winter”. The first cold wave in 2023 began to affect Hunan from north to south at night, and some areas in the province will usher in early snow in 2023 tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The Provincial Emergency Headquarters for Low-Temperature, Rain, Snow and Freeze Disasters decided to launch Level IV emergency response to low-temperature, rain, snow and freezing disasters from 16:00 today.

The minimum temperature dropped to around -2°C

The Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that from tonight to the day after tomorrow, there will be a cold wave and strong winds in the province due to the joint influence of strong cold air and middle and low-level shear. This round of cold wave is characterized by severe temperature drop, strong wind, and wide range of low-temperature rain and snow. The maximum temperature drop in some areas can reach more than 20°C, and the lowest temperature will drop to around -2°C from the evening of the 15th to the early morning of the 16th.

The Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the evening of the 14th to the 15th, there will be sleet or pure snow in the province from north to south, and the risk of road icing is high, including freezing rain in central Hunan. Until the 16th, the process tended to end, with sporadic light rain or sleet turning cloudy in southern Shonan, cloudy in other areas, and temperature rising.

According to the weather forecast and the current weather situation, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Hunan Province Emergency Plan for Low-Temperature Rain, Snow and Freezing Disasters (Trial)”, the Provincial Emergency Headquarters for Low-Temperature Rain and Snow Freezing Disasters decided to start the low-temperature rain and snow freezing from 16:00 on January 13. Disaster level IV emergency response.

The headquarters reminded that relevant departments at all levels must attach great importance to it, highlight the key points of work, focus on the three major goals and tasks of “safety, smoothness, and people’s livelihood”, implement various work measures in detail, and make every effort to ensure that the prevention and rescue work is effective. Effectively carry out the order, minimize disaster losses, and ensure production, life and social stability to the greatest extent.

Link

Hunan distributed more than 28,900 pieces of winter and spring relief materials

Sanxiang Metropolis Daily, January 13 News On January 13, 13 trucks loaded with relief supplies set off from Changsha. This year’s first round of cold wave is about to arrive in Hunan, when our province will face a wide range of low temperature and freezing weather. In order to effectively guarantee the warmth of the people affected by the disaster and solve the basic living problems of the people affected by the disaster this winter and next spring, the Provincial Emergency Management Department, in conjunction with the Provincial Department of Finance, allocated 473 million yuan in the central winter and spring relief funds, and once again cooperated with the provincial food and The Material Reserve Bureau and the Provincial Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Center allocated disaster relief materials. This time, a total of 28,900 quilts and cotton coats were distributed to 14 cities and prefectures, and all cities and prefectures will coordinate and distribute them to the people in the disaster-stricken areas under their jurisdiction.

■All media trainee reporter Li Zhiyuan