On August 12, our province held a press conference (the 46th session) of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters. A reporter from Hainan Daily learned from the meeting that from August 1 to 12:00 on August 12, a total of 5,154 positive infections were reported in this round of epidemic in our province. As of 12:00 on August 12, the province has built a total of 8,992 square cabin hospitals, and 4 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been cured and discharged.

It is reported that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 11, Hainan Province reported 1,209 new positive infections, including 595 new local confirmed cases (including 1 asymptomatic transferred confirmed case) and 614 local asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 to 12:00 on August 12, the province reported a total of 176 new positive local new coronavirus infections, including 93 confirmed cases and 83 asymptomatic infections.

From August 1st to 12:00 on the 12th, a total of 5,154 positive infections were reported in Hainan Province, including 2,814 confirmed cases and 2,340 asymptomatic infections. There are 13 cities and counties in the province with outbreaks, of which 6 cities and counties are developing rapidly; the epidemic in Sanya is still at a high level, in a stalemate and see-saw stage.

At present, our province is focusing on social clearing, and is making every effort to organize anti-epidemic work in key cities and counties to prevent the epidemic from spreading locally. And strengthen the scheduling of nucleic acid testing work in key cities and counties, and continue to promote the daily settlement work; further increase resource allocation, add makeshift hospitals and isolation points, and prepare for the admission of patients and isolation of close contacts; As of 12:00 on August 12, the province has built a total of 8,992 square cabin hospitals, including 5,612 in Sanya, 1,920 in Haikou and 1,460 in Danzhou.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 11, a total of 767 people from 8 provinces were added to support Hainan. A total of 11,750 people came from 19 provinces and cities, and all 1.97 million tubes/day of nucleic acid testing equipment have arrived. At present, a total of 19,903 people have carried out support work, and a total of 775 supervision and distribution points have been carried out, 6.015 million nucleic acid samples, and 2.155 million nucleic acid tests have been carried out. 6 medical teams with a total of 2,667 people have been mobilized from Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Zhejiang and other provinces (autonomous regions). The cabin hospital, the Hubei Provincial Medical Team has taken over the Sanya Hotel Fangcai Hospital, and the Hunan Provincial Medical Team and the Zhejiang Provincial Intensive Medical Team have taken over the Sanya Central Hospital. 37 people from the Guangdong National Emergency Medical Rescue Team supported the temporary shelter hospital in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, and 42 Jiangxi National Emergency Medical Rescue Team supported the Fourth People’s Hospital of Haikou City.

In response to the difficulties and blockages in data reporting, our province has strengthened the connection between provincial laboratories and CDCs in cities and counties, and the efficiency of data reporting has been significantly improved. At the same time, it has strengthened nucleic acid detection and inspection matching, formulated 11 cities and counties’ collection and inspection matching plans, and made every effort to coordinate the scheduling of nucleic acid detection samples to ensure timely detection. So far, Sanya has completed the 9th round of nucleic acid testing and sampling for all employees; Haikou, Danzhou, Lingao, Lingshui, Chengmai, Wenchang and other cities and counties have completed the 4th round of nucleic acid testing and sampling; Ledong and Chengmai have completed the third round of nucleic acid testing and sampling. Round of nucleic acid testing, Qionghai and Dongfang completed the second round of nucleic acid testing for all staff. Other cities and counties carry out nucleic acid testing for key population groups and key areas.

In the next step, our province will focus on tackling the tough problems, realize social clearance as soon as possible, continue to prevent spillovers, further improve the isolation and transfer mechanism, increase transfer efforts, and transfer positive cases and close contacts to designated hospitals, Fangcang shelter hospitals, and isolation points as soon as possible. Eliminate the risk of community transmission. Strictly implement static management and control measures, implement the requirements of staying at home and staying in the area, strengthen community management and control forces, send cadres and staff to the front line, and fully mobilize volunteers to maintain community order and provide living security. (Reporter Ma Ke)

