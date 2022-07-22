Hebei News Network (Reporter Lv Ruoxi) Starting from July 10, Hebei Province has entered a one-month main flood season, and the probability of heavy rain and floods has increased. What is the overall situation of the flood situation in Hebei Province since the beginning of the flood season, and what is the flood control situation in the main flood season? On July 21, Liu Yanfeng, a second-level inspector of the Hebei Provincial Department of Water Resources, was a guest on the “Sunshine Management” video interview program and said that at present, the river water situation in Hebei Province is stable, and the operation of the reservoir is safe and controllable.

Liu Yanfeng said that since the beginning of this year, the average precipitation in Hebei Province has been 240.6 mm, 27% less than the same period last year (327.5 mm) and 2% more than the same period of the previous year (236.8 mm). Since the flood season, the average precipitation in Hebei Province is 192.8 mm, 24% less than the same period last year (255.3 mm) and 20% more than the same period of the previous year (160.8 mm). A total of 6 heavy rainfall events occurred, and 141 stations of flooding occurred in each major river channel. In general, the distribution of rainfall is uneven in time and space, the local intensity is high, and the frequency of river flooding is frequent. Among them, the maximum hourly rainfall intensity appeared in the western district of Xinglong County, at 108 mm, and the maximum daily rainfall occurred at Shapoyu, Xinglong County, at 316 mm. As of 8:00 on July 20, the total water storage capacity of large and medium-sized reservoirs in Hebei Province was 2.963 billion cubic meters, 381 million cubic meters less than that on June 1, and 177 million cubic meters more than the same period last year. An additional 1.040 billion cubic meters of water will be stored.

Liu Yanfeng said that it is predicted that most of the precipitation in Hebei Province during the main flood season is close to the same period of the year, and the precipitation in the eastern region is 10-20% higher than that of the normal year.