As of June 29, candidates for popular election positions can be registered

From June 29 to July 29, candidates for councils, assemblies, mayors and governors will be able to register, as was announced through the sixth Electoral Monitoring Committee put forward by the Yopal Government Secretariat, in conjunction with the public forces, the Registrar’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and members of the different political parties.

In addition, the guidelines expressed in Resolution 10110 of May 17, 2023 were made known through which the Registry authorizes the registration of identification cards of foreign citizens residing in Colombia, between July 5 and 13 of this year.

During the Committee it was pointed out that foreign citizens and Colombians may register at the voting points of the municipality, with the exception of educational institutions; La Campiña, El Paraiso, Luis Hernández Vargas, Carlos Lleras Restrepo and Policarpa Salavarrieta, because their electoral roll is full.

The different political parties that intend to participate in the October 29 elections were presented with the new special registrar for Yopal, Dr. Clara Inés García.

It should be noted that in Yopal there are 35 polling stations, of which 21 are in the urban area, 13 in the rural area, and one station in the La Guafilla prison. In total, 345 polling stations will be installed in the municipality, for an electoral census of 125,806 voters.

If you reside in Yopal and have not yet registered your identity card, to exercise the right to vote, you can register your document at the Registrar’s Office or at the points authorized by it, located at the Alcaraván Shopping Center, Unicentro Shopping Center, Homecenter or at the Morichal Plaza Shopping Center.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

