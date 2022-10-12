Original title: The number of private enterprises quadrupled in 10 years

This newspaper, Beijing, October 11 (Reporter She Ying) According to data released by the State Administration for Market Regulation on the 11th, as of the end of August this year, the number of private enterprises in my country had increased from 10.857 million at the end of 2012 to 47.011 million, an increase of 10 years. More than twice, the proportion of private enterprises in the total number of enterprises has increased from 79.4% to 93.3%. They have played an important role in stabilizing growth, promoting innovation, increasing employment, and improving people’s livelihood, and have become an important force in promoting economic and social development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council have continued to unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector of the economy, protect the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs on an equal footing in accordance with the law, continue to promote the reform of “decentralization, management and services”, and optimize the business environment. Efforts will be made to break down the barriers that restrict the development of private enterprises, create a fair competition environment for private enterprises, and create a broad market space for their development.

In recent years, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council have taken ensuring employment, people’s livelihood, and market entities as their macroeconomic policy orientations, and have introduced a package of policy measures to help market entities relieve their difficulties. Private enterprises have shown strong development resilience. From the beginning of 2020 to August this year, private enterprises continued to grow, with a net increase of 11.847 million, accounting for one-third of the total net increase in the past 10 years.

my country insists on expanding high-level opening to the outside world, actively creates a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, fully implements the management model of pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list for foreign investment, formulates and implements the Foreign Investment Law, and provides sufficient support for foreign investment. The rule of law guarantees equal treatment and fair competition between domestic and foreign enterprises, and continuously enhances the attractiveness of foreign investment in the super-large market. As of the end of August this year, the number of foreign-funded enterprises in my country has increased from 441,000 at the end of 2012 to 668,000, an increase of 51.5%.

Over the past 10 years, the industrial distribution of foreign-funded enterprises has undergone significant changes, the focus of investment has gradually shifted to high-tech fields, foreign-funded enterprises in the high-tech and information industries have grown rapidly, and the industrial structure has been further optimized.

[

责编：张慕琛 ]