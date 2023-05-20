As of this May 19, Petro governs with its Development Plan – news

The so-called “road map” was sanctioned by the president in El Remanso, Inírida, Guanía.

As of today, the ‘Change’ administration begins to govern with its National Development Plan (PND), ‘Colombia, world power of life’, which was sanctioned by President Gustavo Petro Urrego in El Remanso, Inírida, Guanía.

The so-called ‘road map’, which was approved by the Congress of the Republic, establishes five Transformation Axes: land use planning around water, human security and social justice, the human right to food, productive transformation, internationalization and climate action. and regional convergence.

According to Petro Urrego, the objective of the National Development Plan (PND) is peace, which is based on two pillars: Social Justice and Environmental Justice, since “a profoundly unequal society – one of the most unequal in humanity – cannot live in peace. It’s that simple.”

Reaching this moment, he indicated, is possible thanks to the fact that the Government of Change proposed a pact and not a new war. “It is not a book, it is not simply a law, it is a point of arrival of a national dialogue that still has to continue walking.”

Said path contemplates the commitment to strengthen rights such as education, health and drinking water, those that allow all Colombians to have a dignified life without fear.

The president specified that “the duty to be, and this is a pact that is signed here, with my hand and the other hands, is to comply with the Development Plan, make it a reality, not a speech, not just another book that is kept on the shelves of Congress and the Presidency”.

“Peace goes because it goes”

This is how Petro referred to when ensuring that peace is built when there is a democracy of the land, in which the peasantry has access and can produce food on fertile lands and invited those who own unproductive large estates to join this purpose.

“It is on the basis of a democracy that peace is built, therefore, that is the scenario drawn by the National Development Plan,” he said.

“We are going to an Agrarian Reform and it implies, given the circumstances, that the Government is going for the land, we will speak so that it is voluntary, but we are going for the land; that must be discussed. The land must have a social function and the social function is to produce, not to have it,” he asserted.

Towards an energy transition

The president added that the PND establishes the roadmap not only towards an energy transition, which all countries must carry out as soon as possible, but also towards a decarbonized economy that allows Colombia to be a world power of life.

To make this possible, he stressed, it is essential to have allies such as Ecopetrol, which is one of the economic engines of the country.

“If we start the engines based on the energy transition, Colombia takes a step because that is how it places itself at the economic forefront of the world,” he said and assured that the decisions made in this government will be about life.

He said that the National Development Plan proposes “some open paths that, if the Government manages to execute them and the ball passes to this side of the field, we can change Colombia. If the government is bold, if it does not get scared, if it does not allow itself to be cornered, if it establishes alliances with the people, that is the fundamental axis”.