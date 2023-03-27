Home News As of today, the cloud qualification process for the Government moves to ACN
The new cloud qualification path for the PA is underway. In fact, starting today, the qualification process for public and private subjects who intend to provide cloud services to the Public Administration passes from the Agency for Digital Italy to the Agency for National Cybersecurity.

Il Directorial decree n. 29 of 2 January 2023 adopted by ACN in agreement with the Department for Digital Transformation, defines the transition to the new qualification system.

Further information is available on ACN site.

