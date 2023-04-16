As the dollar falls, how much will inflation ease?

No doubt. The relationship in Colombia between the dollar and the behavior of inflation is a link that goes much further, when it comes to establishing the impact on the pocket of citizens.

Proof of this is that, in recent weeks, a channel has been opened for Colombians that can provide respite given the course of the cost of living and it is the trend that the currency has taken and present a downward result.

In the last week, the price of the dollar in Colombia lost just over $155. For this weekend, the coin barely closed at $4,425, almost $1 above Friday’s representative rate of $4,424.

With good reason, in the framework of one of the panels organized by the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, Leonardo Villar, general manager of the Banco de la República, affirmed that it is not possible to know with certainty if inflation peaked in March; however, the outlook would indicate that there will be a significant slowdown in the CPI this year and that by the end of 2024 it will already be close to the 3% target.

Trend

Villar said that the strong upward trend in food prices and indexation have contributed to the rigidity of inflation. The manager also referred to the recent appreciation of the peso against the dollar, which he said will help moderate inflation in the coming months.

Regarding the activity, Villar stated that the strong growth in 2022 was driven by excess demand that is unsustainable in the long term; the technical committee expects growth of 0.8% in 2023 and a sharp slowdown in 2024.

Likewise, in one of the last meetings of the Banco de la República, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, said that inflation in the country will also show less pressure due to a low exchange rate.

In this same sense, Bancolombia researchers pointed out that the Colombian peso returned to a path of strengthening, registering an appreciation of 4.2% against the dollar during March. The trend was explained by the increase in appetite for risk in emerging markets and lower perception of relative risk in the country.

Although the fall in the value of the dollar negatively affects the country’s exports, it benefits imports of products at a lower price, such as buyers abroad of raw materials, vehicles, and the Government, which must pay less external debt in dollars. .

Eduardo Gómez, an expert in economics, a professor at the City University of New York (CUNY), who was a researcher at Banco de la República, said that the decrease in the value of the dollar benefits the country’s foreign debt.

“Foreign debt is strongly influenced by the price of the dollar, since the government’s income, both public and private external debt for Colombians, is paid in conversion of pesos to dollars and the higher the price of the dollar, the more Colombian pesos are needed. So, when there is a depreciation of the Colombian peso, the burden in terms of pesos for external debt payment increases and when there is appreciation of the local currency, the opposite happens, that is, the debt burden is reduced”.

Less CPI?

Another of the items in which Colombians can benefit is the price of food. Imported inputs, such as fertilizers or fertilizers, make up 40% of the cost of agricultural production, which means that the lower the cost of foreign products, the lower the impact on the consumer’s pocket. Not in vain, and according to DANE, food and non-alcoholic beverages were the ones that most pressured the price variation of the last 12 months with an increase close to 28%. Rice rose more than 54%, bread 30% and beef 20%, to mention just a few products in the basic basket.

According to Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria, the fall in the price of the dollar will produce a drop in the inflation rate in Colombia, which for March of this year reached 13.34 percentage points. According to Olarte, the current behavior of the US currency would be reflected in imported products, although it would generate discontent in the export sector.

“If we are talking about inflation in Colombia, domestic inflation, that has to help. We import a good part of the agricultural inputs, we import a good part of our durable products, we import computers, cars, bicycles, we import all that kind of thing, so that, if the exchange rate falls, when I go to pay for those inputs or final products, I am paying a little less than what I was paying last year,” Olarte said.

On the other hand, and in the opinion of Anif, “the price of food, one of the main pressures on inflation during 2022, continues to show important signs of deceleration. Factors such as rent indexation and shocks like the airline crisis continue to increase the cost of living for consumers. This explains why, while food inflation remains on a downward path, total inflation excluding food and energy continues to rise at a higher rate than total inflation. Thus, while total annual inflation increased 6 basic points from February to March 2023, basic inflation (without food and energy) increased 38 points and inflation without food led growth with a difference of 56 points.

End of the bullish cycle?

On the other hand, the pressures on core inflation are what cast doubt on the possibility of finding a ceiling on inflation, which would also allow finding the end of the upward cycle of the Banco de la República’s intervention interest rate.

For the first quarter of 2023, year-to-date inflation shows higher growth this year (4.56%) than last year (4.36%). The year-to-year variation continues to be pressured by the indexation in education and transportation and by the holiday effect in the first months of the year on the price of restaurants and hotels.

“However, in the monthly variation of inflation, these items have ceased to be protagonists, so we expect the effect of indexation to decrease during the second quarter of the year. In addition, the effect of the devaluation of the peso on the price level has diminished. During 2022, the dollar accumulated an increase of more than 19%, in contrast to the almost 7% that has decreased so far in 2023. Therefore, the conditions are established for an international scenario that generates less pressure and may contribute to a decrease in inflation during the following months”, says Anif.