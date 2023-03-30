ANIF develops the four points on which there has been the greatest discussion as a result of its estimates on pension liabilities.

The Center for Economic Studies (ANIF) reiterates that it welcomes the technical discussion generated in recent days regarding the fiscal impact that the pension reform would bring. “These technical debates are essential in a reform of the magnitude such as the pension reform, and at ANIF we always participate with the sole purpose of contributing constructively to the discussion,” says Mauricio Santa María, president of ANIF.

In this sense and taking into account the comments that have arisen about the estimates made by ANIF on the increase in pension liabilities, the study center prepared a Economic Commentary which develops the four points on which there has been the greatest discussion.

Before going into detail, ANIF states that the reform presented by the Government partially solves problems of the current system, such as inequality, but in other problems, such as fiscal sustainability, there is still a lot to be solved. Thus, he reiterates his calculations and says that, as the reform is proposed, the pension liability would be more than doubling and would come to represent 249% of GDP in Net Present Value (NPV) by 2070.

In summary, the four points that ANIF develops are:

solidarity pillar: While the Government does not consider it as a liability among its accounts, ANIF does, as it argues that the transfer to people who are unable to obtain a pension is part of the old age protection system and, therefore, it is an expense that the Government must assume at present and in the future, especially if the structural problems of the labor market are not solved.

Semicontributory Pillar: ANIF states that it seems that the National Government only takes into account a percentage of what is currently in the BEPS Periodic Economic Benefits).

Contributive Pillar: Here lies the biggest difference. ANIF believes, without counting the detail of the calculations, that it arises because the National Government includes in its calculations all the savings up to 3 SMLV of the people who are currently in the Individual Savings with Solidarity Regime (RAIS), but does not consider that once these people retire they will also receive a subsidy. That is the point that increases the deficit the most with the reform.

Magnitude of savings: Finally, ANIF says that, although it is clear that a saving signal has been given, which is positive, it is not so clear what would be the management of these resources or the returns that would be obtained. If the assumptions about savings and returns materialize, the liability will decrease, the problem is that today there is no clarity about it.

In conclusion, ANIF highlights three important points in its comment:

He ensures that the greatest fiscal impact of the reform is generated by extending the subsidy to all workers for their contribution of the first three minimum wages to the public system. Although a step is being taken to limit the amount of the subsidy, the base is being broadened. “That is why we consider that the threshold of the public component of the Contributive Pillar should be set at 1 SMLV. Thus, the pension liability of this pillar is considerably reduced (from 131% to 53% of GDP)”.

ANIF hopes that the savings component contemplated in the reform will be clarified, which, if materialized, would be a relief for public finances.