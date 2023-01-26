Huasheng Online, January 25th (all media reporter Wang Mingjun, correspondent Zhang Yana Luo Kaiwei) The warm and happy Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, and many people have embarked on their way back one after another. Today, the Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a reminder to be the first person responsible for your own health and return to work safely.

Before returning: Try to travel at the wrong peak, pay attention to your health

Do a good job of planning the return journey, try to travel at off-peak times, and pay attention to the weather and route conditions of the passing places. In case of strong wind and heavy rain, adjust the return time and route in time, and pay attention to driving safety.

Pay attention to your health status and do a good job of antigen testing. If you feel unwell, especially if you have fever or respiratory symptoms, or if the antigen test is positive, it is recommended to seek medical treatment or recuperate in situ, and adjust the return time.

Prepare masks, hand sanitizers and other protective items before traveling.

On the way back: Wear disposable medical masks or N95 masks throughout the journey

Try to travel safely by self-driving.

If you take public transportation such as airplanes, trains, and buses, you should abide by order, obey the management requirements of flight attendants, and open windows for ventilation if possible.

Self-protection should be done on the way back, and disposable medical masks or N95 masks should be worn throughout the journey. Pay attention to hand hygiene, touch public objects on public transport as little as possible, wash your hands in time and correctly, or disinfect them with hand sanitizers, and do not touch your mouth, eyes, or nose with your hands before cleaning your hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with elbows or tissues, do not spit anywhere, and wrap mouth and nose secretions in tissues and dispose of them in dustbins.

If you need to wait in line during the return journey, you should pay attention to maintaining a distance of 1 meter.

When talking to people, maintain a certain social distance.

After returning: conduct antigen test again, and protect yourself after “Yangkang”

Do an antigen test. Antigen test is carried out again after returning. If the antigen test is positive, or if you feel unwell, it is recommended to postpone the return time.

Insist on wearing a mask. Masks should be worn on the way to work, when taking public transportation or van elevators, and when working in the office. It is recommended to carry a mask with you, and choose a suitable mask according to the scene of different groups of people.

Keep the office well ventilated. When ventilating, give priority to opening windows and adopt natural ventilation. If there are no conditions, exhaust fans and other exhaust devices can be turned on to enhance indoor air flow. Before using the air conditioner, it is necessary to strengthen cleaning and disinfection. When the centralized air conditioning and ventilation system is used, ensure that the indoor fresh air volume meets the hygienic standard requirements.

Maintain personal hygiene and wash your hands frequently. During work, you should wash your hands or disinfect your hands in time when you come into contact with express delivery, clean up garbage, and use the toilet before and after meals. Do not touch mouth, eyes, nose with unclean hands. When you go out and come home, you must wash your hands first.

Keep the environment hygienic and clean, and clean up garbage in time. Elevator buttons, time card machines, desks, conference tables, microphones, door handles and other public items or parts should be cleaned and disinfected with alcohol-based or chlorine-based disinfectants.

Eat safe. The staff canteen minimizes the gathering of people, and the dining utensils are disinfected once for each person. Pay attention to hand hygiene when buying (taking) meals, and maintain a safe social distance. It is best to sit scattered and not get together when dining.

After “Yangkang”, we must also take good protection. At present, we are in the period of high incidence of respiratory infections in winter and spring. After recovering from the new crown, respiratory protection should still be done, which can better reduce the chance of contracting other respiratory infectious diseases.