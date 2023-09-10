As Xi Jinping boasts…US presents ‘One Belt, One Road’ countermeasure on G20 stage

Biden takes advantage of Xi Jinping and Putin’s absence to take aggressive action

MOU signed for ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’

“The United States is presented as an investor that can replace China.”

G20 draws joint statement… As a new member of the African Union

▲US President Joe Biden (right) and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) at the G20 summit held in New Delhi, India on the 9th (local time). I’m doing it. New Delhi/AP News

US President Joe Biden launched the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ initiative to connect infrastructure such as railways and ports in India, the Middle East, and Europe in India, where the G20 summit was held. In fact, some say that he took advantage of the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping to take aggressive action.

According to Bloomberg News on the 9th (local time), the White House took the G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, as an opportunity to plan the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’, an infrastructure plan to connect the Middle East and India to Europe via rail and maritime transportation networks. It was announced that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed with India, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union (EU). France, Germany, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also decided to participate in the initiative. President Biden praised himself as “a true big deal that will lead to a more stable, prosperous and integrated Middle East.”

The White House announced that the United States and partner countries will establish a channel for intercontinental trade and clean energy development and export promotion, and will promote the installation of submarine cables, energy transportation networks, and communication networks to ensure a stable supply of electricity. There has not yet been a specific schedule related to this initiative. The parties are scheduled to meet again within the next 60 days. Separately, the US and EU also announced plans to cooperate in infrastructure development, including railway construction, in Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa.

It is said that the United States has been quietly preparing the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ project behind the scenes since January of this year as a countermeasure to the ‘One Belt, One Road’. Reuters commented, “It presents the United States as a partner and investor that can replace (China) for developing countries.”

Some analysts say that the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ initiative shows a change in America’s Middle East strategy. China has increased its influence by engaging in economic cooperation with Middle Eastern countries through the Belt and Road Initiative. As a result, the normalization of diplomatic relations was achieved in March of this year through mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which were deeply conflicted, causing quite a shock to the United States.

On this day, President Biden also met with the leaders of BRICS member countries India, Brazil, and South Africa and confirmed, “The G20 will continue to be ‘the most important framework for international economic cooperation.’” Japan’s Nippon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei) analyzed that the U.S. intended to drive a wedge into BRICS by taking advantage of the absence of Chinese President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, key BRICS countries.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the G20 summit, member countries reached a joint statement after 11 hours of negotiations. The announcement of the joint statement broke expectations before the meeting that it would be difficult to adopt the joint declaration due to the conflict between the West and Russia. The statement did not mention the subject of the war in Ukraine out of concern for Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, the chair of the G20 meeting, said in his opening speech that day, “The African Union (AU) is joining the G20.” Experts pointed out that India has emerged as a leader in the ‘Global South (mainly emerging and developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere)’ by supporting the AU’s entry into the G20.

