Asamblea will ratify those appointed to replace Bukele for six months

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, told journalists on Tuesday that upon receiving Nayib Bukele’s request for a leave of absence to seek immediate re-election, they will also “ratify” those he chooses as “designates” to temporarily replace him.

“We are going to wait for President Bukele’s request, it expires next week, we hope that at any moment the president sends his appointees (to the Presidency) and here we are simply going to ratify them,” Castro said.

When asked whether or not the person temporarily replacing Bukele could be a family member, Castro, who is the president’s former private secretary, added that the laws and the Constitution “are clear and should be adhered to.”

The Salvadoran Constitution establishes that Congress must “elect, for the entire presidential period” two people who “as appointees must exercise the Presidency of the Republic, in the cases and in the order determined by this Constitution.”

Although Bukele’s term completed four of its five years last June, legislators have not elected these appointees, who due to “death, resignation, removal or other cause” and in the absence of the vice president, can replace the president. The current vice president, Félix Ulloa, will also seek re-election in the February 2024 elections.

