Ascension balance sheet: many day trippers, fewer short vacationers | > – News

Status: 05/18/2023 8:00 p.m Due to temperatures around 12 degrees on average, the tourism industry draws a rather cautious balance at the end of the Ascension Day. The booking situation for holiday accommodation fell short of the tourism industry’s expectations. The police registered isolated accidents, the men’s daytime situation remained calm until the early evening.

According to a survey of 350 providers by the Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian Tourism Association, the expectations of tourism professionals in the north-east fell short of their expectations. For Ascension Day, the industry had expected an occupancy rate of around 74 percent, but the actual booking situation at the time of the survey was only 60 percent. “We know from experience that when the weather cooperates, last-minute bookings increase,” says tourism association boss Tobias Woitendorf. However, it should not be forgotten that the North East is once again in competition with international destinations after the pandemic.

Serious accidents with less traffic

The volume of traffic in the direction of the Baltic Sea coast was also more subdued than expected due to the cool May temperatures. The police, on the other hand, registered many family outings, men’s day parties and more cyclists than usual. Many excursion guests left their cars at home on the holiday, but there were still a few accidents on the country’s roads in the afternoon. According to the police, three motorcyclists were involved in an accident on Usedom when a biker in a column of around 30 motorbikes lost control after braking and fell. The 57-year-old suffered such serious injuries that he had to be taken to the University Hospital in Greifswald by rescue helicopter. The police estimated the total damage at around 12,500 euros. The roadway was briefly blocked at the scene of the accident, later halfway. According to the police, there was a significant traffic jam.

A 50-year-old quad driver who overturned his quad bike on a dirt road between Sulten and Bredenfelde (Mecklenburg Lake District) for reasons that have not yet been clarified also suffered serious injuries. In Nossendorf near Demmin (Mecklenburg Lake District), an 82-year-old slipped off the road while turning his motorcycle and suffered minor injuries. The driver was said to be intoxicated.

Family outings, men’s day rounds and isolated disturbances

There were only a few calls, for example because of disturbances, until the early evening. According to experience, such complaints increase towards the evening, according to a police spokeswoman. “We are waiting for the things that are still to come. And there will probably be something,” suspects a colleague.

Further information Vacationers have to expect significantly higher prices, especially for food, but overnight stays have also become more expensive.

more