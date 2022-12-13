Listen to the audio version of the article

Not just students. The Erasmus+ Sport program – from 2023 under the direction of the National Youth Agency – will support the mobility abroad of the personnel of sports associations operating at a grassroots and non-competitive level. With a budget of 856,240 euros for the year 2023, the Youth Agency will be able to finance mobility projects for the staff and coaches of organizations that carry out sports activities at a grassroots level and in a non-competitive way, such as amateur sports associations (Asd ).

The program

“Thanks to these projects – reads a note from the Agency – sports personnel will be able to take advantage of training activities at other sports organizations abroad or carry out coaching activities for sharing practices and working methods always at organizations in other European countries ”. An international training, in short.

The mobility experience allows the staff of sports organisations, mainly in grassroots and non-competitive sports, to improve their skills and acquire new ones, by spending a period of time abroad. The action also promotes cooperation, inclusion, creativity and innovation at the level of sport organizations and policies, and combats violence, racism, discrimination and intolerance in the field of sport.

In addition to the mobility of sports personnel managed at a decentralized level by the national agencies of the Erasmus+ programme, the Erasmus+ Sport program finances partnerships, even on a small scale, for cooperation and the exchange of practices. The partnerships are managed centrally by the European Executive Agency for Education and Culture and are aimed at promoting wider and more inclusive access to the program and non-profit sporting events which aim to develop the European sporting dimension.“ Erasmus+ promotes sport as a tool to promote a healthy lifestyle, equality and common European values” – comments the Director General of the National Youth Agency, Lucia Abbinante -. The Italian agency has been designated as the implementing body, at a decentralized level, of the action aimed at the mobility of sports personnel, precisely as evidence of how much sport can be configured as a practice of non-formal education, useful for promoting the social inclusion of new generations and to strengthen the values ​​of friendship and collaboration between equals”.

Question windows

The first deadline to submit your application (sport staff mobility) is 12 noon on 23 February 2023. The second deadline for applications is 4 October 2023. Full details can be found in the Erasmus+ Program Guide 2023 published on the website of the National Youth Agency.

Starting from January 2023, the National Youth Agency, in collaboration with the Department of Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, will carry out some information activities aimed at sports institutions, organizations and bodies interested and will implement initiatives aimed at give maximum dissemination of this opportunity. Further details will be illustrated on 19 December, in Rome, on the occasion of the celebratory event for the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus programme, promoted and organized by the National Youth Agency. “Erasmus+ finally from today represents a unique opportunity for growth also for the sports sector. The experience and exchange that the personnel of sports associations will actually have with counterparts from other European countries will strengthen the values ​​of sport, promote dialogue between different realities, enriching the participants and ensuring a positive impact on the institutions and territories of origin. This is a new challenge, which – together with the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi – we welcome with pleasure, and it is further confirmation of the fact that sport, in spreading the values ​​of solidarity and inclusion, loyalty , respect for the person and for the rules, is a very important training tool for building transferable skills in all other contexts of daily life”, says the Head of the Department for Sport and Erasmus+ Sport National Authority, Flavio Siniscalchi.