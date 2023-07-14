Asfinag boss Hartwig Hufnagl: “Geiter instead of wider”

Asfinag invests 1.4 billion euros per year. 20 percent of this construction program, which is planned to run until 2029, will go to Upper Austria. There shouldn’t be any cost increases like in the case of the Linz West Ring for other projects, says Asfinag board member Hartwig Hufnagl in an OÖN interview. Hufnagl also talks about the future of road construction and driving.

