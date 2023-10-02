Ashes from forest fires in Canada over home skies

September has just ended, which brought the highest values ​​in measurement history, and October is already around the corner with lots of sunshine. “It is warm throughout Styria on Monday and Tuesday,” says Friedrich Wölfelmaier from Geosphere Austria. Up to 26 degrees are expected.

Records in the north probably

This means that previous daily highs could be exceeded in some places. “On the north side of the Alps and parts of Upper Styria we are getting close to October record temperatures, which are 27 degrees,” said Wölfelmaier. It will be just as warm in the south, but the previous records (28 degrees Celsius in Deutschlandsberg at the beginning of October) will probably not be exceeded.

Slump from mid-week

From Wednesday or during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the high pressure area will be briefly interrupted by a cold front. Rain showers are likely, but according to Wölfelmaier they should be minor. Temperatures will “drop” to 17 to 20 degrees. From Thursday onwards the sun will shine again throughout Styria and the temperatures will rise.

Look out for the weekend

20 to 24 degrees are expected towards the weekend. “Even though it is usually five to eight degrees in the north of Styria in the morning and eight to ten degrees in the south, it is exceptionally warm during the day,” says Wölfelmaier. “Clearly too warm” for October, according to the meteorologist. By the way, the sunny weather is expected to last until the middle of the following week.

Dust from Canada

One interesting phenomenon at the end: Last weekend, a high concentration of various ash particles was seen on Austria’s mountains. The poor visibility was due to particulate matter from Canada. This is a remnant of the severe forest fires in North America and has now made it to Europe. According to Wölfelmaier, the phenomenon could be observed primarily on satellite images at Sonnblick.

