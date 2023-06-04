Ashes from Ruiz fell again on Manizales and Villamaría

Although the seismicity and energy both inside the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and around the crater on Saturday registered an activity very similar to that of the previous day, characterized by a slight reduction in all its indicators, the expulsion of ash and sulfur dioxide increased, and Due to the intensity of the winds towards the northwest, they fell again on Manizales and the municipality of Villamaría.

This was reported this Sunday in its daily report by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), reiterating that although the indicators in recent days have had slight reductions compared to previous weeks, the possibility of an eruption cannot be ruled out ‘in days or weeks’. Hence, the alert level is maintained in orange.

The bulletin of this dependency attached to the Ministry of Mines indicates that “dFrom 09:00 am yesterday (June 3) until the time of publication of this bulletin, the seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits decreased in the number of earthquakes and showed similar seismic energy levels , compared to June 3″.

Review, as well as aSome of the seismic signals were associated with pulsatile ash emissions confirmed through the web cameras used for volcanic monitoring. At the same time, the seismicity associated with rock fracturing continued inside the volcanic structure, which showed similar levels in number and in seismic energy to those registered on June 3.

The earthquakes were located mainly in the southeastern sector of the volcano, up to a maximum distance of 3 km from the crater. The depths of the earthquakes varied between 2 and 4 km.

Regarding surface activity, the maximum height of the gas and/or ash column was 2000 m measured from the top of the volcano.

Its preferential dispersion direction continued towards the northwest of the volcanic edifice. In the early hours of today, there was confirmation of a slight fall of ash in the municipalities of Villamaría and Manizales (Caldas).

Additionally, the degassing of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and the release of water vapor from the crater to the atmosphere are maintained.

It is important to note that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano is still very unstable. Although several days have passed in which the seismic activity, in general, has decreased compared to previous weeks, it is important to remember that this does not imply that the volcano has returned to its normal levels of activity, so it is recommended not to get used to it. to these oscillating changes in activity and think that it is a normal behavior of the volcano.

Satellite detection of significant thermal anomalies at the bottom of the crater indicates the presence of very hot material near the surface.

Likewise, the recurrence of ash output, sometimes pulsatile and sometimes more continuous, the persistence of a slight deformation of the terrain, and the variations in the output of sulfur dioxide, indicate that the volcano could still make an important eruption in days or weeks.

It is also necessary to mention that on previous occasions, after presenting important changes in its activity, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has shown a decrease in its activity before a major eruption.

That is to say, first it registers a strong increase in its activity, then a considerable decrease and, later, it makes an important eruption. Therefore, we reiterate that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues at ORANGE LEVEL, which indicates that there is a probability that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 10 years.