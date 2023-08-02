Ashes series draw, Moeen and Broad announce Test retirement

Web Desk: The historic Ashes series played between England and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw, the first two matches of the series were won by Australia while England won two and one match was drawn. In the last and fifth match of the series, thanks to the excellent performance of the bowlers, England defeated Australia by 49 runs and leveled the series at 2-2. On the occasion of this success, English pacer Stuart Broad and all-rounder Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket. Announced. Chasing a target of 384 runs on the fifth day of play, Australia resumed their second incomplete innings with 135 runs for no loss and the visitors needed 249 more runs to win. After adding just five runs to the total, Chris Woakes’ magic went and took the wicket, after which Woakes struck another stroke in the next over to get Usman Khawaja, who scored 72 runs, going. At this point the score had just reached 169 when Mark Wood gave his team another win by showing the veteran Marnes Labushin the way to the pavilion for his team’s third win. At this stage, Smith and Travis Head put on 95 runs in the next 24 overs to sound the hour of danger for England. On this occasion, Moeen Ali, who scored 43 runs, was caught out by Root, but Australia’s hopes of winning the match suffered a major blow when Chris Woakes took the wicket of Smith, who had scored 54 runs, in the next over. The Australian team collapsed for 334 runs in the second innings, Chris Woakes 4, Moeen Ali 3 and Stuart Broad 2 wickets from England. England won the match by 49 runs and leveled the series at 2-2.

With the end of this series, England’s famous fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali announced their retirement from Test cricket. Broad has taken 604 wickets in his career.

