Ashura Day processions across the country ended with religious devotion and respect

Saturday July 29, 2023, 9:58 pm

Karachi (Ummt News) In memory of the great sacrifice made by Nawasa Rasool (RA) Jigar Gusha Batul (RA) in Paradise, the leader of the youth, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the field of Karbala for the upliftment of Islam and the truth and righteousness, there are places all over the country. Ashura Day processions were taken out which ended after sunset.

Like across the country, processions of Zul-Jinah and condolence took place in all cities and towns, including Karachi.

The main procession of Ashura Day in Karachi was taken out from Nishtar Park. Before the procession, the main assembly of Ashura Day was held at Nishtar Park at 8 am, which was addressed by Allama Shahshah Hussain Naqvi.

At the end of Majlis-e-Iza, the main procession led by Butrab Scouts left Nishtar Park, passing through its designated routes, ending at Imam Bargah Hosseinia Iraniyan Kharadar.

Pilgrimages were made to the knowledge, coffin, image of Dhul-Jinnah in the main procession. Bottles of water and milk were placed in the procession routes, arrangements have also been made to distribute niyaz and tabarak on this occasion.

Scouts along with police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies were present for the security of the main procession. During the main procession, congregational prayers were offered at Zahreen Tibet Center organized by Imamiya Students Organization Pakistan Karachi Division.

