Ashura fireworks… imminent danger! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

Unlike many Arab and Islamic countries, the commemoration of “Ashura” in Morocco, which falls on the tenth day of the month of Muharram of each new Hijri year, is characterized by different rituals and customs, some of which are inspired by religious culture, and some of which are engraved in popular memory and inherited from parents and grandparents, as the exchange of visits between family and relatives and fasting on this blessed day are among the most prominent Islamic beliefs…

Apart from some other rituals such as lighting a fire and throwing water on the day of Ashura, which refers to the symbolism of the holy water “Zamzam” and the blessings and ability to treat diseases, and the keenness of Moroccan families to prepare well for this auspicious occasion.

Regardless of the religious symbolism of this day, Ashura, as it is the day on which God Almighty saved our master Moses, peace be upon him, and his people from the Children of Israel, and drowned Pharaoh and his soldiers, and the narratives he carries in his arms between religions and sects, as it also dates to the day on which Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, was killed in the battle of Karbala.

The rituals of the celebration begin since the beginning of Muharram, where the markets of Moroccan cities are filled with unparalleled prosperity, and the trade of some commemorative commodities such as vegetables, foods, dry fruits, children’s toys, musical instruments, tambourines, and many others flourishes. Thus, the celebrations continue until the ninth day of the month of Muharram, in which girls, children and young men go out in the paths and alleys to dance, chant and set fire, while the tenth day of the blessed month is known as throwing water…

However, it is remarkable that the “memorial of Ashura” has unfortunately lost its religious symbolism and festive character, when some unscrupulous merchants who are looking for quick wealth at the expense of the comfort of citizens, especially the sick and the elderly, refuse to empty it of its religious and cultural depth and turn it against everyone into an occasion for importing tons of toys and firecrackers in various forms in a number of areas such as “Darb Omar” and “Alal Garage” and others in the city of Casablanca, who are working to sell them to hardening merchants. i in order to promote it along with other locally made games in the neighborhoods and popular markets.

As despite the issuance of Law No. 16.22 related to regulating explosive materials for civil use, recreational artificial meteors, and equipment that contain pyrotechnic materials and alerting them to the dangers of these explosives, and the fact that the penalties contained in Article 54 of it range from two years in force to five years in prison and a fine of 50 to 500 thousand dirhams, and the violator can be punished with these two penalties or one of them, as soon as these explosives appear and start selling them in shops with the advent of the month of Muharram until Some children and young people hastened to buy them and use them to ignite wars among themselves, and to transform the paths and alleys of the old city and the neighborhoods of the Darb al-Sultan-al-Fida’a prefecture, for example, into fields for throwing these explosives, without taking into account the dangers that could result from that and create chaos, which prevents a peaceful sleep at night, for many children, elderly and sick people, and others…

Whenever the “Ashura anniversary” comes, the voices of many citizens and civil society actors become louder, who strongly condemn such dangerous games and call on officials in the relevant departments of the Ministry of Interior to urgently move and intensify security campaigns towards stopping the promotion of these explosives that cause terror, panic and noise in the streets and neighborhoods, and to strike with an iron fist on those involved and violators of the law regulating their use, and they also call on wholesalers and installments in order to avoid promoting them out of consideration for the public interest and the protection of citizens, especially children, not to mention M about the loud chanting that continues until late hours of the night, which provokes many citizens, especially the sick and those who demand to wake up early for work.

On this occasion, the Oxygen Association for Environment and Health sent an official correspondence to a group of ministerial and territorial sectors, urging them to intervene in order to stop the import and promotion of explosives, including those light festive firecrackers imported from China, calling on the Ministry of the Interior to take the necessary measures to limit the spread of these “bombs”, which the existing law did not succeed in doing so, and at the same time alerted to the grave dangers of explosives to the environment and the health and safety of citizens.

The fireworks of Ashura and the dangerous fireworks accompanying them, in addition to the chaos they cause in the neighborhoods and streets of our cities until the last hours of the night, have always damaged the environment and caused harm to many of our daughters and sons, and left some of them with permanent physical disabilities. This requires the concerted efforts of all components of society and the media, and the intervention of the security authorities with firmness and rigor to prevent these reckless celebrations, which in the eyes of many citizens and citizens have turned into a black occasion.

