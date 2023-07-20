Asia Cup schedule announcement, matches in Lahore and Multan

The schedule of this year’s most controversial and discussed sports event Asia Cricket Cup has been announced.

Asia Cricket Council president Jay Shah has announced in his tweet that the Asia Cup will start on August 30 from Multan, but only four matches will be played in Pakistan while the remaining matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf unveiled the Asia Cup trophy in a colorful ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday evening. Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Rahman, Aizaz Cheema and other players participated in this event.

The final of the Asia Cup will be held on September 17 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Four matches of the Asia Cup will be held in Multan and Lahore, while nine matches including the final on September 17 will be held in Sri Lanka.

According to the proposed schedule, the first match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played in Multan on August 30, after which both teams will leave for Colombo on a chartered flight the next day.

In the Asia Cup, the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Kandy on August 31, while no match will be played on September 1.

On September 1, the teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will reach Lahore by chartered flight.

In the tournament, a match between Pakistan and India will be played in Kandy on September 2, while a match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held in Lahore on September 3 and a match between India and Nepal is scheduled in Kandy on September 4.

On September 5, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan teams will play a match at the Gaddafi Stadium, while on September 9 and 10, there will be two Super Four matches in Kandy.

According to PCB sources, the Pakistan team will also come to Lahore again to play a match of the Super Four stage, but it has not been confirmed yet. According to Jay Shah, all the Super Four matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

The most interesting thing about the schedule is that Pakistan and India are in the same group but Pakistan has already been declared the group winner while the Indian team will be the group runner-up. The reason for this is India not playing in Pakistan.

The third team in Pakistan’s group is Nepal. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in the second group.

The clouds over the Asia Cup have finally cleared, but despite Pakistan being the host country, the distribution of matches is not equal and the objections to this schedule continue.

