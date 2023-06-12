Home » Asian hornet is spreading: beekeepers fear for honey bees
News

Asian hornet is spreading: beekeepers fear for honey bees

by admin
Asian hornet is spreading: beekeepers fear for honey bees

The Asian hornet builds its large nests in the treetops. Such a nest accommodates up to 2,000 workers plus the queen. From there they go hunting and capture up to eleven kilograms of insects in the season. They seem to lie in wait at beehives and intercept the bees.

While on the menu of domestic hornets only five percent honey bees stand, the Asian hornet should up to 85 percent be. The honey bees of Asia are able to repel this hornet very effectively, but our honey bee has not yet developed an effective strategy. For example, it is common for bees to take an invading hornet by surprise and then heat it up in a crowd until it dies.

See also  Prime Minister Ódor got the first test bed under his feet. Matovič immediately warmed up to him

You may also like

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy