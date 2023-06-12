Asian hornet is spreading: beekeepers fear for honey bees

The Asian hornet builds its large nests in the treetops. Such a nest accommodates up to 2,000 workers plus the queen. From there they go hunting and capture up to eleven kilograms of insects in the season. They seem to lie in wait at beehives and intercept the bees.

While on the menu of domestic hornets only five percent honey bees stand, the Asian hornet should up to 85 percent be. The honey bees of Asia are able to repel this hornet very effectively, but our honey bee has not yet developed an effective strategy. For example, it is common for bees to take an invading hornet by surprise and then heat it up in a crowd until it dies.