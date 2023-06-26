Home » Asif Zardari reached Dubai, there is also a possibility of meeting Nawaz Sharif
News

Asif Zardari reached Dubai, there is also a possibility of meeting Nawaz Sharif

Asif Zardari reached Dubai, there is also a possibility of meeting Nawaz Sharif

Karachi: Former President Asif Zardari reached Dubai. He is also accompanied by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are likely to have an important meeting in which there will be consultations on government affairs.

People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will spend Eid Al-Adha in Dubai. Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will return home after Eid.

