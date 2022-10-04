Home News Asked for Steve Quintino to be entrusted to a community
News

Asked for Steve Quintino to be entrusted to a community

by admin
Asked for Steve Quintino to be entrusted to a community

TREVISO. It was validated by judge Piera De Stefani the arrest of Steve Quintino, the 19 year old from Riese who on Saturday morning sowed terror in the streets of the province aboard three stolen cars, overwhelming and killing a cyclist from Loria.

Riese, Quentin’s lawyer: “Steve must be placed in a facility that takes care of him”

news/chiestoper_steve_quintino_laffidamento_a_una_comunita-10255302/&el=player_ex_10263057″>

During the interrogation Quentin he still proved confused and replied to the judge’s questions with inconsistent answers. He apologized again but also repeated that he wanted to save the world and that he stole the three cars because he wanted to run fast. Ultimately, his mind remains unclear.

This being the case, his lawyer, Paola Miotti, asked the judge, in addition to having an expert opinion, that the request to move Quentin to a community where he can be treated is evaluated. For his part, the prosecutor reiterated his request that Quentin remain behind bars in the prison of Santa Bona.

See also  Conegliano, thieves in the headquarters of the association that assists people with disabilities

You may also like

The Iranian protests reach the Pirellone: ​​the councilor...

Covid, the Ministry of Health: “The pandemic is...

Fire in the warehouse of an apartment Ater,...

Cool down by 20°C!Cold wave blue warning continues...

Cortina, bobsleigh track, Lorenzi says no to controversy

In the booming pension accounts, 100 billion more...

Foglizzo, rain of money from the PNRR, almost...

Fioroni: “We didn’t close Margherita and Ds to...

Riese, Quentin’s lawyer: “Steve must be placed in...

Autolinee Toscane is short of drivers, now it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy