TREVISO. It was validated by judge Piera De Stefani the arrest of Steve Quintino, the 19 year old from Riese who on Saturday morning sowed terror in the streets of the province aboard three stolen cars, overwhelming and killing a cyclist from Loria.

Riese, Quentin's lawyer: "Steve must be placed in a facility that takes care of him"

During the interrogation Quentin he still proved confused and replied to the judge’s questions with inconsistent answers. He apologized again but also repeated that he wanted to save the world and that he stole the three cars because he wanted to run fast. Ultimately, his mind remains unclear.

This being the case, his lawyer, Paola Miotti, asked the judge, in addition to having an expert opinion, that the request to move Quentin to a community where he can be treated is evaluated. For his part, the prosecutor reiterated his request that Quentin remain behind bars in the prison of Santa Bona.