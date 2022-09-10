“After an extensive debate – he explains – an agreement was reached to extend all contracts month by month, based on the critical issues present today and above all on the arrival of the economic resources promised to the Piedmont Region”

IVREA. The contract of the 37 health and social workers of the ASL / To4, which expires at the end of the month, will be renewed. At the moment, it will be renewed for an additional month. This was underlined by Giuseppe Summa, Nursind territorial secretary, at the end of a meeting between the heads of the healthcare company and the trade union organization held on Wednesday. “After an extensive debate – he explains – an agreement was reached to extend all contracts month by month, based on the critical issues present today and above all on the arrival of the economic resources promised to the Piedmont Region”.

The trade unionist declares himself satisfied. A few days ago he was often worried about expiring contracts and raised the problem related to the difficulty of finding staff in the sector. In a nutshell: the rankings are practically exhausted and a significant portion of staff passes from temporary contracts to temporary contracts but, in fact, is already operational in the ASL / To4 services. Management explained that they had ongoing personnel recruitment procedures. The renewal, albeit month by month, of expiring healthcare workers is currently a significant signal. «It is an important response that allows us not to put services at risk as, on the contrary, it would have happened if these personnel had failed. We appreciate the commitment on the part of the company’s top management in wanting to extend contracts and in wanting to publish fixed-term competition notices while waiting for the lead companies to proceed with the competitions for permanent recruitment ». And he adds: “There remains the problem of financial coverage also by virtue of the regional agreement on stabilization and on this issue we will undertake to urge the Region, from which we expect an answer”.