Aslı İnandık became a member of the Workers' Party of Türkiye

Aslı İnandık became a member of the Workers' Party of Türkiye

Melis Akyurek, Istanbul Provincial Spokesperson of the Workers’ Party of Türkiye, shared on his Twitter account, announced that he joined the parties of Inandik. Akyürek shared, “Our actor friend Asli Believed Tip joined. We are one more person with everyone who persists in hope, equality, light and women’s solidarity! Welcome aboard.”

