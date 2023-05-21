Asmet Health seriously affects hospitals in the department

The financial situation of Risaralda’s public hospitals is going from bad to worse. To the multimillion-dollar debts of the EPS that accumulate $276,253,240,279, being the one that owes the most Medimás EPS, with $82,052,243,927, is added the enormous dependence that these social companies have on the state, for their operation on a single insurance entity.

This is Asmet Salud, which could be said to have inherited the enormous operation that it maintained in the 14 municipalities, at the time, Saludcoop, then Cafesalud and finally Medimás, the last three that for years maintained their same style of operation, but with warnings and different brands.

And it is Asmet Salud that today has a delay in the corresponding monthly transfer per capita, which has generated the rejection of the department’s public network, since there have been delays in recent months that are obviously reflected in the operation of the care centers.

“What is serious today is that the perverse model of health in Colombia, which many currently defend, and which the health reform project that is undergoing in the Congress of the Republic, seeks to radically modify, forces public hospitals to submit to the good or bad will of the EPS, in order to survive. An aberration that many do not know about”, explained the doctor Olga Lucía Zuluaga Rodríguez, director of the Risaralda Hospital Association and director of the union at the national level.

in the municipalities

Examples like the San José de Belén hospital in Umbría are incredible. In order to remain open, this state social enterprise is subordinated in 70% of the turns that Asmet Salud makes to it; The same occurs with the Nazareth de Quinchía, Cristo Rey de Balboa and Santa Mónica de Dosquebradas hospitals, which 60% of their total income is subject to that same EPS.

Other worrying figures that confirm the monopoly of Asmet Salud in Risaralda: the Risaralda Mental Hospital involves 50% of the total income from that company alone; Santa Ana de Guática 47%; San Jose de La Celia 41%; San Vicente de Paul de Apía 40%; San Vicente de Paul in Santa Rosa de Cabal 50%; the University Hospital San Jorge de Pereira and San Vicente de Paul de Santuario 35%; the San José de Marseille 26%; to a lesser extent, San Vicente de Paul de Mistrató 21%; San Pedro and San Pablo in La Virginia 20%, and San Rafael in the municipality of Pueblo Rico 16%.

Asmet Salud owed the 16 hospitals in the department, as of December 31, $22,837 million, of which $9,927 million corresponds to a portfolio of more than one year.