Asmet Salud continues in intensive care, Supersalud ordered forced intervention – news

Immediate takeover of assets, assets and businesses of this EPS, was ordered on May 12 by resolution.

The National Health Superintendence today ordered the forced intervention to administer the EPS Asmet Salud for one yeardue to the repeated failures in care that put the health of users at risk, as well as the critical financial situation of this promoting entity that has 2,027,382 affiliates in 12 departments of the country.

Through Resolution of this May 12, 2023, the Supersalud also orders the immediate takeover of assets, assets and businesses of this EPS which, with a cut-off date of February 2023, accumulated a debt of $954,000 million with their providers and health service providers. Of that debt, $539,000 million (56.5%) correspond to a portfolio of more than 180 days.

The decision to intervene to administer this EPS is also taken due to the delicate situation of petitions, complaints, claims and reports that this EPS has been presenting in the departments of Caquetá, Risaralda, Caldas, Tolima, Santander and Norte de Santander. This is how this EPS ranks fifth in number of complaints among the 13 entities of the subsidized regime.

The lack of opportunity in assigning specialized medical consultation appointments, difficulty in accessing the provision of diagnostic aid services, are the main causes of complaints by users.

Likewise, this EPS has not implemented the cancer care route, nor has it established effective strategies to expand coverage in screenings such as cytology and screening for mammography in women who require this service. In addition, it registers repeated non-compliance in six other indicators, from 2019 to date, highlighting those that affect pregnant women and their children, patients with diabetes and hypertension, added to the deficient prevention activities for these diseases.

The National Health Superintendency ordered this May 12 the forced intervention to administer the EPS Asmet Salud for one year, which in Cauca has the largest number of affiliates.

Supersalud evidenced that Asmet Salud does not comply with the indicated transfer of resources to its network of providers and providers in the analyzed departments.

As of February 2023, Caldas has the highest turnaround percentage with 58% and despite this, it registers the largest increase in the number of complaints and guardianships. Finally, it presents a breach of the minimum capital for its operation, its net worth has a negative balance of $725,997 million, which represents a reduction well below 50% of the subscribed and paid-in capital while its net worth is in a negative value of more than one trillion of pesos.

immediate action plan

Once the decision was notified, the superintendent delegated for Health Insurance Entities, took over to Luis Carlos Gómez Núñez, as intervening special agent, who shall, among other provisions, resolve substantive requests, complaints, claims and complaints filed by the affiliated population, with special attention to those classified as life risk. Added to this, the controller must implement a detailed payment plan and its monthly execution in the next four months, clearly evidencing the sources of financing available for payment of obligations.

Luis Carlos Gómez Núñez, was appointed by SuperSalud as a special agent for Asmet Salud.

On March 6, the Supersalud had ordered a precautionary measure on this EPS in order to protect the flow of public resources and that these be used for the provision and effective provision of health services to the affiliated population. The greatest coverage of Asmet Salud is found in the departments of Cauca, with 461,059 members, Caquetá (320,661), as well as Valle, Nariño, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Tolima, Huila, Santander, Cesar and Norte de Santander.