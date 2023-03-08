Supersalud orders that EPS born in El Tambo, Cauca, to curb the risk it puts its affiliates and the resources it manages.

Through a resolution, the National Health Superintendency extended for six more months the preventive measure that has governed the EPS Asmet Salud for more than four years and orders it to implement 15 actions to guarantee the right to health of its two million members in 12 departments of the country.

In a complementary way, the Supersalud established on this EPS the precautionary measure of provisional cessation of the actions that put the life or physical integrity of the patients and the destination of the resources of the health system (SGSSS) at risk.

After evaluating the results of the performance of this entity that manages resources, the Superintendency considers that special vigilance must be made to the transfer of resources that the EPS makes to the network of providers due to the evident concentration of a significant number of financial transactions with its own shareholders and inconsistency in financial information reports.

The precautionary measure aims to stimulate the flow of resources, make the use and destination of public resources transparent, and strengthen health risk management based on the exercise of clarification of accounts among the actors in the sector.

Likewise, the firm Monclou Asociados SAS was removed as comptroller and, in its replacement, RG Auditores y Consultores was appointed. “There is no reliability or consistency in the financial information reports that the EPS reports to the Superintendency, which makes the work of monitoring and control to the measure of surveillance difficult,” the resolution states.

Asmet Salud’s largest coverage is in the departments of Cauca, where it was born, with 461,059 affiliates, Caquetá (320,661), as well as Valle, Nariño, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Tolima, Huila, Santander, Cesar and Norte de Santander .

Some of the 15 orders given to the legal representative of Asmet Salud are the following:

Advance the capitalization approval procedures carried out by the EPS to date before the National Health Superintendency and constitute the computable investments as support for the technical reserves and their calculation methodology. In this sense, the technical study carried out on the EPS concluded that it has only capitalized $51,689 million of the $334,218 million that were approved.

Execute the process of identification, registration, presentation and reconciliation of all accounts receivable with territorial entities, Addresses and other debtors.

Implement a detailed payment plan and its monthly execution in which the sources of financing available for the payment of obligations are clearly evidenced.

Present the impact of the implementation of care routes that is reflected in the health results of the population under a territorial approach.

Identify and mitigate the main causes for the filing of petitions, complaints, claims and complaints, resolving them in depth and with special attention to those classified as life risk.

Strengthen the relationship with the health service provider network at the different levels of complexity in each of the departments where it is present, in such a way that in the next five months it will be evidenced in the improvement in the opportunity and quality of care for entity users.

Implement and execute the necessary strategies to guarantee the provision of health services to the affiliated population, so as to reduce the filing of guardianship actions.

Deficient indicators The EPS Asmet Salud presents a constant increase in the number of claims, the main reasons being the lack of opportunity in scheduling specialized appointments, the delay in the delivery of medications and in the provision of imaging services, surgery scheduling and of diagnostic tests.

The liabilities recorded by the entity exceed one trillion pesos, of which $990,103 million correspond to debts with the provider network and provider of health services and technologies.