Asmol, a major semiconductor equipment manufacturer, invested heavily in Taiwan, and applied to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for an A+ enterprise R&D subsidy for the R&D and manufacturing of 2nm wafer optical measurement equipment. The Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that the review will be conducted in two aspects, including how to assist the supply chain technology upgrade and the domestic self-made rate, and the final decision will be made in May at the earliest.

ASML announced the expansion of investment in Taiwan last year. New Taipei Mayor Hou Youyi revealed that it is expected to settle in Linkou, with an investment of NT$30 billion in the first phase and about 2,000 employees.

Not only to expand investment in Taiwan, but also submitted an application to the Ministry of Economic Affairs last year to propose a research and development subsidy plan for 2nm wafer optical measurement equipment. The Ministry of Economic Affairs has accepted the review. less than 50%.

Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that the focus of the review is how to improve local technology and domestic self-made rate; at present, the supply chain of Taiwanese factories has the ability to manufacture photomask transmission modules in deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment. This time, the Asmol plan includes wafer The transmission module is expected to be introduced into the local supply chain.

Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs pointed out that, in fact, previously Asmore’s mask transfer modules were moved to Taiwan for manufacturing, making Taiwan the world’s only manufacturing base for Asmore’s DUV mask transfer modules, driving Taiwan’s Fanxuan, Gongzhun and Shenyong Waiting for the growth of supply chain manufacturers, through the expansion of foreign investment and research and development in Taiwan, we will continue to upgrade the local supply chain technology.

Asmore’s application will enter the second stage of substantive examination. An official from the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that it is estimated that the final review meeting will be held in May and the amount of the Ministry of Economics’ subsidy will be clarified.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ “A+ Enterprise Innovation R&D Hardening Program” subsidizes enterprises to invest in innovative R&D and forward-looking industrial technology development, with an annual budget of about NT$2 billion. equipment supply chain.

