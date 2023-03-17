The president of the Banking Association and Financial Institutions of Colombia (Asobancaria), Jonathan Malagón, expressed his support for the call made by President Gustavo Petro de lower bank interest rates For the users.

“This is President Gustavo Petro. Despite the increase in liquidity and the high rates of monetary policy, banks reduce rates for their users and from Asobancaria we subscribe to the government’s goals in terms of financing to the popular economy,” said Malagón.

The reaction occurs after several financial entities will make the decision to reduce interest rates on some consumer products, contrary to the Banco de la República’s decision to tighten Colombia’s monetary policy.

To which President Petro assured: “a good measure to lower interest rates by private banks. TOyes, the financial system will remain solid and the chances of stopping economic stagnation will increase.”

According to the Head of State, these measures will serve to the national economy is revitalizedtaking into account that the interest rate set by the Central Bank is 46%, while inflation in February was 13.28%.

