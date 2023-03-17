Home News Asobancaria supports the call to reduce bank interest rates
News

Asobancaria supports the call to reduce bank interest rates

by admin
Asobancaria supports the call to reduce bank interest rates

The president of the Banking Association and Financial Institutions of Colombia (Asobancaria), Jonathan Malagón, expressed his support for the call made by President Gustavo Petro de lower bank interest rates For the users.

“This is President Gustavo Petro. Despite the increase in liquidity and the high rates of monetary policy, banks reduce rates for their users and from Asobancaria we subscribe to the government’s goals in terms of financing to the popular economy,” said Malagón.

The reaction occurs after several financial entities will make the decision to reduce interest rates on some consumer products, contrary to the Banco de la República’s decision to tighten Colombia’s monetary policy.

To which President Petro assured: “a good measure to lower interest rates by private banks. TOyes, the financial system will remain solid and the chances of stopping economic stagnation will increase.”

According to the Head of State, these measures will serve to the national economy is revitalizedtaking into account that the interest rate set by the Central Bank is 46%, while inflation in February was 13.28%.

Comments

See also  Monza Grand Prix, Dutch fans try to build an illegal grandstand in the campsite: blocked by the police

You may also like

LK Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen | Electromobility at Altmühlsee

Deficiency in cyber security, reason for increase in...

Again: tourists paid five million to eat in...

Upper limit for energy price brakes for large...

PSL Playoffs: Peshawar Zalmi’s victory, Babar Azam’s 9000...

controller manager of the Hospital San Andrés de...

ARD-GermanyTrend: Majority against combustion engine off | tagesschau.de

Feyenoord Shakhtar 7:1 – video review of the...

Without a vote: Macron pushes pension reform through...

Earthquake survivor family had an accident in Manisa:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy