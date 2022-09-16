The high bills affects everyone, even local authorities. In the first seven months of 2022, the Municipality of Asolo spent 234 thousand euros more on electricity than the entire previous year. To cope with the higher costs, a budget change is now required to recover the amount. The mayor of Asolo, Mauro Migliorini. he is very worried about this situation: «The next few months will be complicated. The situation for the municipalities has become unsustainable ».

Analyzing the data, it is easy to understand where the greatest increases are found: for the sports facilities in Via Volta the increase was 342%, 199% for the Carabinieri barracks, + 164% for the Civic Museum, + 153% for the Municipal Library, + 127% for the Duse Theater, + 106% for the “Città di Asolo” single school complex, + 101% for the Town Hall. But the negative record belongs to the sports facility in via Chiesa in Casella d’Asolo where the electricity bill has increased by over 500%.

All this despite the energy saving works implemented in this last period, such as the photovoltaic system of the primary school and the new LED lighting. The Mayor of Asolo does not hide his concern: «If there are no state compensation interventions, it will be difficult to prepare the budget for 2023.

We will meet the shorter months of natural light and it will be unthinkable to take stock without the certainty that these extra expenses are somehow supported by interventions by the government ».

The problem of the cost of energy bills is bringing everyone to their knees: associations, sports clubs, preschools, but also parishes and families. The Municipality of Asolo has obtained from the State a transfer of just 40 thousand euros.

“I don’t know if we are fooling ourselves or if we realize what is happening. For local authorities it is an emergency that I hear very little about even from the Anci (Association of Municipalities, ndr) both regional and national. We have already reduced the intensity of the evening lighting and removed it altogether in some non-strategic points. All this for a municipality of just over nine thousand inhabitants, but I do not dare to think what it means for the municipalities larger than ours », concluded the mayor Migliorini.