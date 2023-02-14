“The Change towards a Health for life builds on what has been built”, says the government summary:

● The Change towards Health for Life is governed by the principle of universality.

We are going to transform the system to cover the entire national territory, without exceptions, and include all citizens without the need to have a membership card. Health is a right and should not be a privilege or a business.

● The Change towards Health for Life proposes a preventive and predictive system. This implies guaranteeing the quality of life of Colombians to comprehensively cover all the factors that influence their health. From the satisfaction of their basic rights, through mental health care, to the monitoring and timely diagnosis of diseases.

● We are going to have territorialized health in which the family will have the same system for all its members. One of the objectives of the Change towards Health for Life is the closing of social and territorial gaps to achieve a system that benefits all citizens, without social, economic, cultural, regional or any other kind of distinction. The entry point will be the Primary Care Centers (CAP), whose function will not only be to care for patients, but also to organize the territory in an average of 25,000 people for each one and distributed according to the place of residence or work. In this way, the medical teams will permanently, routinely and constantly visit the families of said territory, wherever they are, to reduce the causes of the disease, eliminate it if possible or attend to it even in a primary state where it is still possible. save the life.

● To achieve the transition to this system, the ADRES (Resource Administrator of the General System of Social Security in Health) will be strengthened to become a single payer. Meanwhile, the EPS that are currently in liquidation will be eliminated and the EPS with optimal financial statements will receive, in a progressive and orderly manner, their patients so that they are not left without coverage. Likewise, the New EPS will be strengthened to cover the territories that, due to the liquidation of some EPS, are left without said insurance. Once the transition is over, which will be maintained for as long as necessary, the EPS that are conditioned and believe that they can coexist within the new prevention and primary care system will have all the possibilities of developing their corporate purpose as IPS and/or audits of the collection to ADRES.

● In this way, the Change towards Health for Life proposes a mixed operating model in which the CAPs, specialized service centers and comprehensive and integrated health networks (outpatient clinics, hospitalization, medical and dental emergencies, rehabilitation, laboratories , public health surveillance, Secretariat for Communications and Press, diagnostic services, pharmaceuticals, ambulances, among others), will be made up of public, private and mixed-order entities.

● The project also proposes the dignity of health workers with the recovery of medical autonomy and self-regulation, with ethics and scientific evidence. In addition, it contemplates including criteria to improve fair and decent working conditions, with stability and ease to increase their knowledge and guarantee continuous education and updating to all personnel, especially those who are in the territories. In addition, it will establish the guidelines for the recertification of all health workers and thus guarantee an updated and quality service at all times.

● The project presented by the Government of Change has had the technical support of the WHO – PAHO (World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization) commission since August 2022. This support had as its main objective the development of a technical dialogue and strategy on the proposal and the transition period, as well as sharing experiences from other countries. The Change towards Health for Life is inspired by successful and internationally recognized health systems such as that of South Korea and complements their opportunities for improvement from the Colombian reality.

● Complementary plans, prepaid medicine or health policies will continue to function normally and will not be affected by the project.

● The Change towards Health for Life builds on what has been built. We will take the best that our health system has today, we will require the capacities of the private sector in the provision of the service, in its clinics and hospitals. During the transition, no patient who is currently being cared for or undergoing a highly complex treatment will be without coverage: this is how the project contemplates it.