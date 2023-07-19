Asphalt desert quickly greening the fairground | News.at

When Marion Schinko rummages through old photos, you can also see how the living space in front of the balcony in her apartment on Ferihumerstrasse has changed. She has lived here for 55 years, where daughter Kira also grew up. “There used to be meadows here,” she said on Monday in the ORF program “Thema”. Today she looks at an asphalt desert.

As is well known, this should have changed a long time ago, but the redesign of the sealed fairground area is a long time coming. This waiting for something to happen is anything but funny when Kira Schinko, as in the past few days, measures up to 60 degrees on the balcony.

Now the woman from Linz is calling for a competition for the hottest balcony in Linz. In doing so, she wants to draw attention to the “hot topic”, according to which there are plans for the unsealing of the large asphalt surface on the Danube in Urfahr, but no broad political will. “You’ll have to think bigger,” she says, not believing that shade alone will make life in the city more comfortable during the longer and longer heatwaves.

That’s what people think in the ranks of the Linz Greens, who once again pushed yesterday to unseal and green the asphalt desert of the fairgrounds as a first step. “In a further step, the water bay project should then be completely implemented in order to make this area in the heart of the city one of the most attractive local recreation areas in Linz and give it back to the people,” demanded City Councilor Eva Schobesberger.

The water bay, designed by the architecture collective GUT, failed politically, as reported. One argument was that it was too expensive. However, there is a political consensus for greening. There is nothing to see (yet).

