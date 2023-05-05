Home » Asphalt works begin that will unite the departments of San Pedro and Canindeyú
Asphalt works begin that will unite the departments of San Pedro and Canindeyú

Last March, it had started the preliminary tasks for the asphalt paving work of a 21.7 km section that connects the Luz Bella neighborhood of the Guayaibí district, with the urban area of ​​Maracaná. It is a long-cherished dream of the inhabitants.

Eng. Rodolfo Segovia, Minister of Public Works, MOPC, highlighted these tasks undertaken that represent enormous hope for the producing families, which will have an all-weather road that will connect with the national road network for the transport of products.

The route at its beginning connects with the route that starts from Maracana and at the end to the route that starts from the San Pedro neighborhood, 30 km away. It includes the construction of 2 concrete bridges, which together with the new asphalt section will directly benefit more than 30,000 compatriots.


