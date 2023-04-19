Aspirations in Laylat al-Qadr – OujdaCity

Muhammad Shahlal

A few hours separate us from the blessed Night of Power, which Muslims receive with many expectations, as sinners hope to get rid of their burdens, while others dream of achieving a long list of desires that are not dear to God Almighty when the conditions are met.

And on the occasion of the approaching occasion on which a surah of the Holy Qur’an was revealed, I leave the situation in Medina as it is, to travel to the childhood past of our town, where Laylat al-Qadr was another matter.

The mosque did not have a large presence in the town decades ago, as it was limited to some traditional houses in the roundabouts in which the jurist was concerned with composing various talismans that respond to the wishes of the gullible people, and this jurist rarely memorized the Book of God due to irregularity. , prepared,, which the fathers snatch from his hand to contribute to the care of the herd, or the work associated with agriculture.

Thus, with the exception of Mudshar, the shrine, where Friday prayers have been held since ancient times, Tarawih prayers had no effect on our people who were scattered through their simple possessions.

Despite the absence of Tarawih culture, de facto, the sanctity of the month of fasting remained present in the minds, as people used to receive the blessed month with remarkable appreciation, as the Bedouins temporarily got rid of their harshness and conflicts, as they polite the discourse of communication between them for fear of the sanctity of the month and a plea for tomorrow. better.

That was the nature of adults, as for us – children at that time – we were represented by the religious culture prevalent among these simple people, and it is a culture without support, in which the inherited and the superstitious mix to make of us people who build worlds whose echo does not exceed the forests of the town steeped in its locality.

The advent of Ramadan for the little ones revived in the souls an eternal aspiration that the gates of heaven would suddenly open on the Night of Decree, so that all demands could be fulfilled, as the adults taught us, and these are demands that are impossible to achieve in light of the existing conditions in the town in which people thought they would continue to exist.

There was an indisputable belief among the people, which is that the lucky person can wait for the opportunity to open the door of heaven suddenly, at an indefinite time of the blessed night, so that all his aspirations may be fulfilled, and he will be relieved from the eternal toil of seeking sustenance, contrary to the warning of Al-Faruq Umar Z. who said: (None of you should stop seeking sustenance while saying, O Allah, provide for me, and you knew that the sky does not rain gold or silver).

Neither Omar Z. nor anyone else was in the record of our acquaintances at that time, but we were bound by the saying of the elders: (Ajna Yatar Emines tailililt twenty-seven, or what we take), and the approximate meaning is that the sky opens its mouth for the lucky one on the Night of Decree so that everything he asks for may be fulfilled. ) !

I remember that we forsook sleep several times during the blessed month of Ramadan, but the sky remained closed, and our dream did not come true despite our innocence and naivety, just as it did not happen that someone among us suddenly got rich, just because he started drinking towards the sky that our Lord adorned with lamps and made them stones for the devils, so were we legitimate Demons candidate for corruption in the land after a sudden gain?

The belief in Ajna’s openness still exists among many of our people, but I do not think that there are others who watch the stars on Laylat al-Qadr, perhaps luck smiles at one of them to open the door of hope for others.

No one denies the manifestations of reverence and refraction that we see in the revival of Laylat al-Qadr, just as we do not miss the scenes of pilgrims to the House of God and imams embellishing supplications, but neither Muslims have become human models that can be emulated and emulated, nor have the enemies been killed by our cruel calls!

Greetings to what remained of the naive instinctive hearts in our town, and all the hope that Muslims will one day realize that there are conditions for answering prayers that we have not fulfilled until now, and a blessed night of fate, God willing.