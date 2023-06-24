»Assange should be extradited to the country that planned his assassination«

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces deportation from the UK to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison. His wife appealed in London on Thursday to prevent the deportation. His supporters are demonstrating today, Saturday, June 24th. at Parliament Square in London.

On June 6, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Assange had no legal basis to challenge his extradition to the US. The Wikileaks founder is accused of espionage in the USA in 18 cases, although he is an Australian citizen and has never worked in the USA.

On a Free Speech Eventhosted by Twitter Files journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger with comedian Russell Brand in London on Thursday, Assange’s wife Stella said Assange “is in a very precarious position right now. The Supreme Court made the inexplicable decision not to allow an appeal. He (Assange) filed an appeal last September, then it took the judge ten months to issue a tripartite decision.” Assange has one last opportunity to appeal to two different Supreme Court justices, ” but the situation is critical now,” Stella Assange said.

Assange founded the Wikileaks disclosure platform in 2006 together with the German computer scientist Daniel Domscheidt-Berg. In 2010 they released the video Collateral Murder, which documented a US war crime in Iraq. The video showed “a gunship literally mowing down innocent civilians, including two journalists. When an ambulance came, he was also sieved. Two children only survived because their father threw his body on them and sacrificed his life,” said Stella Assange.

In 2010, Assange was charged with “rape” in Sweden for allegedly having unprotected sex without a condom. Fearing deportation to the United States, Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London in June 2012, where he remained until 2019. Swedish prosecutors dropped the charges in 2019.

In 2016, Wikileaks released the Clinton E-Mailsa searchable archive of over 30,000 emails sent to and from Hillary Clinton’s private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State, including Goldman Sachs funding of the Clinton Foundation.

In 2019, Ecuador revoked Assange’s asylum status and handed him over to British police at the embassy. Since then he has been in solitary confinement without trial or charge at Belmarsh Maximum Security Prison.

“The fact is, Julian is in prison for revealing the truth. He exposed the crimes of the country that now wants him extradited,” Stella Assange said on Thursday. “The same country plotted his assassination when (Mike) Pompeo was head of the CIA. How can the UK extradite him to the United States who planned his assassination have? There has been a smear campaign in recent years to pave the way for his extradition. Julian is a portent to all journalists: if you piss off powerful people for publishing the truth, they’ll get you. We have to fight back and defend our rights. Our opponents are very well organized and take advantage of people’s indifference.«

“The fact that our media has ignored this story, especially for the past five years, is completely unforgivable and one of the reasons I have turned away from mainstream media,” said Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi. “The fact that the media ignores not only the cruelty of this case, but also the importance of Julian’s case for the future of journalism shows how blinded they are. It’s terrible.’

Assange supporters will today, Saturday at 1pm UK time (14 h CEST) demonstrate against his extradition in Parliament Square in London. The artist Davide Dormino will exhibit his sculpture »Anything to Say?«. It shows whistleblowers Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden standing on chairs. The fourth chair is free for anyone with a say.

