Security expert Major General Moash Muhammad Hassan Khaled warned of the danger of attempts to sow discord among the military system and drag the country into a civil war.

He said that the assassination of two officers of the armed forces in Nyala and Zalingei is a scheme behind which sinful hands stand, motivated by hatred and hatred, to implement plans to destroy Sudan.

Two other officers belonging to the armed forces were also exposed to a shooting incident, without being injured, near the entrance to Kassala. Sources reported that unknown persons opened fire at the two officers, but they were not injured, and the incident occurred in the Calhot area last Thursday.

The information indicated that the two officers had the rank of major

Experts believe that the enemies of the homeland, after they failed in the plot to drive a wedge between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, resorted to weaving plots and adopting the method of assassinations by targeting high ranks in the armed forces to stir up discord and sabotage relations between the components of the security system in the country.

The security expert believed that the method of implementation, the method of targeting, and the size of its planning confirm that someone is leading a scheme to ignite discord and hatred between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

He explained that what is happening is a dangerous matter intended to sedition the military institution, and there is an arrangement being prepared for a conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, and therefore these parties will have succeeded in fragmenting and dividing Sudan.

Khaled stressed that the awareness of the military institution is enough to spare the country the threat of a civil war that is being prepared for.

On Thursday night, gunmen assassinated Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Bakhit in Zalingei, Central Darfur.

The incident comes days after a colonel in the armed forces was shot dead by unknown assailants in Nyala, South Darfur, while he was resisting the looting of his car.

An official in Central Darfur state said, “Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Bakhit in the Al-Mohafazen neighborhood market in the center of Zalingei, which led to his death on the spot and his car was looted.”

He noted that the armed perpetrators fled outside Zalingei, and that a joint force of the army and the Rapid Support Forces is pursuing them.

The dead officer belongs to the 21st Infantry Division and leads a special group for military operations in the state of Central Darfur.

On the tenth of last February, 3 soldiers were injured when a convoy carrying the governor of Central Darfur, Saad Adam Babiker, was shot at in Jebel Marra.

The state, which is controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdul Wahid Nur, is witnessing security chaos and an extensive proliferation of armed groups, whose members are accused of committing violations against dozens of civilians.

